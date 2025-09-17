Nano Dimension Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension”, “Nano”, or the “Company”), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The consolidated results incorporate the financial position and performance of Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) from the acquisition date of April 25, 2025, inclusive of revenue of $16.1 million, gross profit of $3.4 million and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) was acquired by the Company on April 2, 2025. The Company determined that the Desktop Metal asset group qualified as 'assets held for sale' on the acquisition date, and the assets and liabilities held for sale are recorded as such on the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. The condensed consolidated statement of operations includes impairment of the asset group of $139.4 million and loss from operations for the period of acquisition through June 30, 2025 of $30.4 million which are both included within 'net loss from discontinued operations'.

On July 28, 2025, following a process conducted by Desktop Metal’s independent Board of Directors to explore available strategic alternatives and address Desktop Metal’s significant liabilities and liquidity needs stemming from decisions made by its prior management, Desktop Metal and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”). Desktop Metal’s Chapter 11 filing was authorized by its independent Board of Directors. As part of its and its subsidiaries’ Chapter 11 cases, which are pending and are being jointly administered by the Bankruptcy Court under Case No. 25-90268 (CML), Desktop Metal has obtained approval from the Bankruptcy Court to sell various of its assets pursuant to Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Second Quarter 2025 Results:

  • Revenue: $25.8 million, a 72.4% increase from $15.0 million year-over-year
  • Gross Margin (“GM”): 27.3%, down from 44.7% year-over-year
  • Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 44.7%, down from 46.1% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss: $16.7 million, from a loss of $14.6 million year-over-year
  • Net Loss from Continuing Operations: $11.4 million, down from a loss of $44.6 million year-over-year
  • Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities: $551.0 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $840.4 million as of March 31, 2025 primarily due to the closing of the Markforged and Desktop Metal acquisitions closed during the quarter

Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin can be found below in this press release under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

David Stehlin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As the new CEO of Nano Dimension, I am focused on building on our many strengths while also addressing challenges head on. Last week we initiated a strategic alternatives review, a deliberate and thoughtful process designed to unlock the full potential of Nano Dimension and maximize value for our shareholders. While this review is underway, we continue to advance our operations and pursue new opportunities. The addition of Markforged, in the second quarter, has expanded our reach into new markets and customers, bringing market-leading products and exceptional talent. While the Desktop Metal process has been challenging and cost-intensive, our balance sheet remains among the strongest in the industry. As we move through the second half of the year, we will stay focused on disciplined execution by advancing our technologies and enhancing our customer relationships that will continue to drive our next phase of growth."

Recent Developments

  • Leadership Change: David S. Stehlin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2025.
  • Strategic Initiatives: A formal review has been initiated to explore strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.
  • Financial & Accounting: We successfully transitioned our financial reporting from IFRS to US GAAP.
  • Markforged Acquisition Update (Closed April 25, 2025): We have fully consolidated the results of the Markforged business as of April 25, 2025.
  • Cash position as of August 31, 2025: Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities for Nano Dimension, including Markforged, totaled over $520 million. This excludes any amounts related to Desktop Metal and reflects continued strong liquidity.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above. 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs and impairment losses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payments, restructuring costs and impairment losses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

NANO DIMENSIONS LTD. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 
(In thousands, except share data and par value amounts) (Unaudited) 
       
  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents $184,545  $317,169 
Bank deposits  253,601   440,790 
Restricted deposits  60   537 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($2,357 and $811, respectively)  25,314   9,141 
Inventory  42,524   16,899 
Other current assets  7,840   4,790 
Assets held for sale  143,366    
Total current assets  657,250   789,326 
Restricted deposits  1,621   768 
Marketable equity securities  111,203   86,190 
Property and equipment, net  27,241   14,143 
Goodwill  33,356    
Intangible assets, net  23,672   2,155 
Right-of-use assets  32,959   9,958 
Other assets  1,536    
Total assets $888,838  $902,540 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable $12,012  $4,249 
Accrued expenses  17,518   18,771 
Deferred revenue  12,014   3,523 
Short-term settlement payable  1,000    
Current portion of bank loan  157   138 
Lease liabilities  9,519   3,421 
Liabilities held for sale  136,598    
Total current liabilities  188,818   30,102 
Long-term settlement payable  4,664    
Long-term deferred revenue  3,993    
Employee benefits  5,340   4,700 
Long-term lease liabilities  26,282   6,707 
Long-term bank loan  235   276 
Total liabilities  229,332   41,785 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Non-controlling interests    715 
Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; 218,362,257 and 215,777,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  412,766   409,145 
Share premium and capital reserves  1,297,822   1,297,348 
Treasury shares  (167,651)  (167,651)
Foreign currency translation reserve  2,763   1,044 
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability  (2,181)  (2,181)
Accumulated loss  (884,013)  (677,665)
Total stockholders’ equity  659,506   860,755 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $888,838  $902,540 
       


NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, except share data and per share data) (Unaudited)


 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2025(1)  2024  2025(1)  2024 
Revenue$25,837  $14,986  $40,238  $28,350 
Cost of revenue 18,794   8,292   27,354   15,386 
Gross profit 7,043   6,694   12,884   12,964 
Operating expenses           
Research and development 8,114   9,580   14,058   20,146 
Sales and marketing 9,907   7,309   15,551   14,045 
General and administrative 22,190   11,200   27,856   20,541 
Restructuring expense 2,101      3,281    
Desktop Metal litigation expense 3,245      31,315    
Impairment losses 1,456      2,685    
Total operating expenses 47,013   28,089   94,746   54,732 
Loss from operations (39,970)  (21,395)  (81,862)  (41,768)
Gain (loss) on investment in marketable equity securities 16,288   (31,315)  25,013   (57,104)
Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries (1,666)     (1,666)   
Other income (expense), net (56)     (56)   
Finance expense (234)  (2,324)  (263)  (3,521)
Finance income 14,352   10,535   22,023   21,846 
Loss before income taxes (11,286)  (44,499)  (36,811)  (80,547)
Income tax expense (benefit) 76   141   99   125 
Net loss from continuing operations (11,362)  (44,640)  (36,910)  (80,672)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of nil (169,761)     (169,761)   
Net loss (181,123)  (44,640)  (206,671)  (80,672)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (87)  (290)  (323)  (480)
Loss attributable to owners$(181,036) $(44,350) $(206,348) $(80,192)
            
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share           
Net loss per share from continuing operations - basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.20) $(0.17) $(0.36)
Net loss per share from discontinued operations - basic and diluted$(0.78) $  $(0.78) $ 
                

(1) The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the consolidation of Markforged revenue of $16.1 million, gross profit of $3.4 million, and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
   
 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025  2024 
Cash flow from operating activities:     
Net loss from continuing operations$(36,910) $(80,672)
Adjustments:     
Depreciation, amortization, and non-cash lease interest 8,282   1,352 
Impairment losses 2,685    
Financing income, net (21,872)  (18,358)
Interest received 18,580   22,715 
(Gain) loss from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value (24,995)  57,137 
Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries 1,666    
Share-based payments 1,644   8,455 
Other (93)  97 
  (51,013)  (9,274)
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Decrease (increase) in inventory 3,203   (1,899)
(Increase) decrease in other receivables (772)  5,845 
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables (914)  3 
Decrease in other payables (7,219)  (3,779)
Increase in employee benefits 77   132 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 6,044   (1,410)
Net cash used in operating activities (50,594)  (10,382)
      
Cash flow from investing activities:     
Change in bank deposits 190,466   5,412 
Change in restricted bank deposits 484   (25)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (461)  (1,169)
Acquisition of intangible asset    (711)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (267,806)   
Deconsolidation of subsidiaries (476)   
Net cash (used in) from investing activities (77,793)  3,507 
      
Cash flow from financing activities:     
Repayment long-term bank debt (72)  (107)
Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination    (363)
Repurchase of treasury shares    (69,755)
Net cash used in financing activities (72)  (70,225)
      
Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations:     
Net cash used in operating activities (15,733)   
Net cash used in investing activities (437)   
Net cash provided by financing activities 10,009    
Net cash used in discontinued operations (6,161)   
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (134,620)  (77,100)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 317,169   309,571 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 1,996   (694)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period$184,545  $231,777 
      
Non-cash transactions:     
Property, plant and equipment acquired on credit    176 
Recognition of a right-of-use asset 191   233 
Income taxes paid during the period 36    
        


NANO DIMENSIONS LTD. 
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES 
(In thousands) (Unaudited) 
             
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Net loss from continuing operations$(11,362) $(44,640)$(36,910) $(80,672)
Tax expense (benefit) 76   141  99   125 
Depreciation and amortization  1,936   329   2,510   1,352 
Interest expense  184      184    
Interest income  (5,944)  (10,535)  (15,253)  (21,846)
Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)  (15,110)  (54,705)  (49,370)  (101,041)
Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities  (16,263)  31,326   (24,992)  57,137 
Exchange rate differences  (8,363)  2,293   (6,724)  3,449 
Share-based payments expenses  2,430   3,729   1,644   8,455 
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses  3,245      31,315    
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses  8,304   2,721   9,820   2,721 
Restructuring costs  2,101      3,281    
Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries  1,666      1,666    
Impairment losses  1,456      2,685    
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,849      3,849    
Other non-GAAP           (115)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA$(16,684) $(14,636)$(26,826) $(29,394)
             
        
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Cost of revenue$18,794  $8,292 $27,354  $15,386 
Stock compensation expense 80   231  326   468 
Depreciation and amortization  578   (22) 719   52 
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,849      3,849    
Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $14,287  $8,083  $22,460  $14,866 
             
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Gross profit$7,043  $6,694 $12,884  $12,964 
Stock compensation expense 80   231  326   468 
Depreciation and amortization  578   (22) 719   52 
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,849      3,849    
Non-GAAP Gross profit $11,550  $6,903  $17,778  $13,484 
             
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Research and development expenses$8,114  $9,580 $14,058  $20,146 
Stock compensation expense 644   1,435  713   3,369 
Depreciation and amortization  364   255  573   611 
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $7,106  $7,890  $12,772  $16,166 
             
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Sales and marketing expenses$9,907  $7,309 $15,551  $14,045 
Stock compensation expense 225   432  548   929 
Depreciation and amortization  593   (2) 636   324 
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $9,089  $6,879  $14,367  $12,792 
             
             
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP General and administrative expenses$22,190  $11,200 $27,856  $20,541 
Stock compensation expense 1,480   1,631  56   3,689 
Depreciation and amortization  401   98  582   365 
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses  8,304   2,721   9,820   2,721 
Other non-GAAP           (115)
Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses $12,004  $6,750  $17,398  $13,881 
             
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
Non-GAAP Operating Loss2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Operating loss$(39,970) $(21,395)$(81,862) $(41,768)
Stock compensation expense 2,429   3,729  1,643   8,455 
Depreciation and amortization  1,936   329  2,510   1,352 
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses  3,245      31,315    
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses  8,304   2,721   9,820   2,721 
Restructuring costs  2,101      3,281    
Impairment losses  1,456      2,685    
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,849      3,849    
Other non-GAAP           (115)
Non-GAAP Operating loss $(16,649) $(14,616) $(26,759) $(29,355)
             


DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY NATURE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Hardware $16,707  $11,085  $28,180  $21,052 
Consumables  5,936   2,460   7,746   4,645 
Services  3,194   1,441   4,312   2,653 
Total Revenue $25,837  $14,986  $40,238  $28,350 


DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Americas $10,988  $5,221  $15,747  $8,783 
EMEA  11,646   8,316   19,802   17,288 
APAC  3,203   1,449   4,689   2,279 
Total Revenue $25,837  $14,986  $40,238  $28,350 

