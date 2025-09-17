Nano Dimension Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension”, “Nano”, or the “Company”), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The consolidated results incorporate the financial position and performance of Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) from the acquisition date of April 25, 2025, inclusive of revenue of $16.1 million, gross profit of $3.4 million and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) was acquired by the Company on April 2, 2025. The Company determined that the Desktop Metal asset group qualified as 'assets held for sale' on the acquisition date, and the assets and liabilities held for sale are recorded as such on the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. The condensed consolidated statement of operations includes impairment of the asset group of $139.4 million and loss from operations for the period of acquisition through June 30, 2025 of $30.4 million which are both included within 'net loss from discontinued operations'.

On July 28, 2025, following a process conducted by Desktop Metal’s independent Board of Directors to explore available strategic alternatives and address Desktop Metal’s significant liabilities and liquidity needs stemming from decisions made by its prior management, Desktop Metal and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”). Desktop Metal’s Chapter 11 filing was authorized by its independent Board of Directors. As part of its and its subsidiaries’ Chapter 11 cases, which are pending and are being jointly administered by the Bankruptcy Court under Case No. 25-90268 (CML), Desktop Metal has obtained approval from the Bankruptcy Court to sell various of its assets pursuant to Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Second Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenue: $25.8 million, a 72.4% increase from $15.0 million year-over-year

Gross Margin (“GM”): 27.3%, down from 44.7% year-over-year

Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 44.7%, down from 46.1% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA loss: $16.7 million, from a loss of $14.6 million year-over-year

Net Loss from Continuing Operations: $11.4 million, down from a loss of $44.6 million year-over-year

Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities: $551.0 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $840.4 million as of March 31, 2025 primarily due to the closing of the Markforged and Desktop Metal acquisitions closed during the quarter

Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin can be found below in this press release under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

David Stehlin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As the new CEO of Nano Dimension, I am focused on building on our many strengths while also addressing challenges head on. Last week we initiated a strategic alternatives review, a deliberate and thoughtful process designed to unlock the full potential of Nano Dimension and maximize value for our shareholders. While this review is underway, we continue to advance our operations and pursue new opportunities. The addition of Markforged, in the second quarter, has expanded our reach into new markets and customers, bringing market-leading products and exceptional talent. While the Desktop Metal process has been challenging and cost-intensive, our balance sheet remains among the strongest in the industry. As we move through the second half of the year, we will stay focused on disciplined execution by advancing our technologies and enhancing our customer relationships that will continue to drive our next phase of growth."

Recent Developments

Leadership Change: David S. Stehlin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2025.

Strategic Initiatives: A formal review has been initiated to explore strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Financial & Accounting: We successfully transitioned our financial reporting from IFRS to US GAAP.

Markforged Acquisition Update (Closed April 25, 2025): We have fully consolidated the results of the Markforged business as of April 25, 2025.

Cash position as of August 31, 2025: Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities for Nano Dimension, including Markforged, totaled over $520 million. This excludes any amounts related to Desktop Metal and reflects continued strong liquidity.



About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs and impairment losses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payments, restructuring costs and impairment losses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

NANO DIMENSIONS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except share data and par value amounts) (Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,545 $ 317,169 Bank deposits 253,601 440,790 Restricted deposits 60 537 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($2,357 and $811, respectively) 25,314 9,141 Inventory 42,524 16,899 Other current assets 7,840 4,790 Assets held for sale 143,366 — Total current assets 657,250 789,326 Restricted deposits 1,621 768 Marketable equity securities 111,203 86,190 Property and equipment, net 27,241 14,143 Goodwill 33,356 — Intangible assets, net 23,672 2,155 Right-of-use assets 32,959 9,958 Other assets 1,536 — Total assets $ 888,838 $ 902,540 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,012 $ 4,249 Accrued expenses 17,518 18,771 Deferred revenue 12,014 3,523 Short-term settlement payable 1,000 — Current portion of bank loan 157 138 Lease liabilities 9,519 3,421 Liabilities held for sale 136,598 — Total current liabilities 188,818 30,102 Long-term settlement payable 4,664 — Long-term deferred revenue 3,993 — Employee benefits 5,340 4,700 Long-term lease liabilities 26,282 6,707 Long-term bank loan 235 276 Total liabilities 229,332 41,785 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Non-controlling interests — 715 Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; 218,362,257 and 215,777,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 412,766 409,145 Share premium and capital reserves 1,297,822 1,297,348 Treasury shares (167,651 ) (167,651 ) Foreign currency translation reserve 2,763 1,044 Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (2,181 ) (2,181 ) Accumulated loss (884,013 ) (677,665 ) Total stockholders’ equity 659,506 860,755 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 888,838 $ 902,540





NANO DIMENSIONS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except share data and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025(1) 2024 2025(1) 2024 Revenue $ 25,837 $ 14,986 $ 40,238 $ 28,350 Cost of revenue 18,794 8,292 27,354 15,386 Gross profit 7,043 6,694 12,884 12,964 Operating expenses Research and development 8,114 9,580 14,058 20,146 Sales and marketing 9,907 7,309 15,551 14,045 General and administrative 22,190 11,200 27,856 20,541 Restructuring expense 2,101 — 3,281 — Desktop Metal litigation expense 3,245 — 31,315 — Impairment losses 1,456 — 2,685 — Total operating expenses 47,013 28,089 94,746 54,732 Loss from operations (39,970 ) (21,395 ) (81,862 ) (41,768 ) Gain (loss) on investment in marketable equity securities 16,288 (31,315 ) 25,013 (57,104 ) Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries (1,666 ) — (1,666 ) — Other income (expense), net (56 ) — (56 ) — Finance expense (234 ) (2,324 ) (263 ) (3,521 ) Finance income 14,352 10,535 22,023 21,846 Loss before income taxes (11,286 ) (44,499 ) (36,811 ) (80,547 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 76 141 99 125 Net loss from continuing operations (11,362 ) (44,640 ) (36,910 ) (80,672 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of nil (169,761 ) — (169,761 ) — Net loss (181,123 ) (44,640 ) (206,671 ) (80,672 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (87 ) (290 ) (323 ) (480 ) Loss attributable to owners $ (181,036 ) $ (44,350 ) $ (206,348 ) $ (80,192 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share Net loss per share from continuing operations - basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.36 ) Net loss per share from discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ — $ (0.78 ) $ —

(1) The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the consolidation of Markforged revenue of $16.1 million, gross profit of $3.4 million, and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss from continuing operations $ (36,910 ) $ (80,672 ) Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization, and non-cash lease interest 8,282 1,352 Impairment losses 2,685 — Financing income, net (21,872 ) (18,358 ) Interest received 18,580 22,715 (Gain) loss from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value (24,995 ) 57,137 Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries 1,666 — Share-based payments 1,644 8,455 Other (93 ) 97 (51,013 ) (9,274 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in inventory 3,203 (1,899 ) (Increase) decrease in other receivables (772 ) 5,845 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (914 ) 3 Decrease in other payables (7,219 ) (3,779 ) Increase in employee benefits 77 132 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 6,044 (1,410 ) Net cash used in operating activities (50,594 ) (10,382 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Change in bank deposits 190,466 5,412 Change in restricted bank deposits 484 (25 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (461 ) (1,169 ) Acquisition of intangible asset — (711 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (267,806 ) — Deconsolidation of subsidiaries (476 ) — Net cash (used in) from investing activities (77,793 ) 3,507 Cash flow from financing activities: Repayment long-term bank debt (72 ) (107 ) Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination — (363 ) Repurchase of treasury shares — (69,755 ) Net cash used in financing activities (72 ) (70,225 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities (15,733 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (437 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 10,009 — Net cash used in discontinued operations (6,161 ) — Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (134,620 ) (77,100 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 317,169 309,571 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 1,996 (694 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 184,545 $ 231,777 Non-cash transactions: Property, plant and equipment acquired on credit — 176 Recognition of a right-of-use asset 191 233 Income taxes paid during the period 36 —





NANO DIMENSIONS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP Net loss from continuing operations ​ $ (11,362 ) $ (44,640 ) ​ $ (36,910 ) $ (80,672 ) Tax expense (benefit) ​ 76 141 ​ 99 125 Depreciation and amortization 1,936 329 2,510 1,352 Interest expense 184 — 184 — Interest income (5,944 ) (10,535 ) (15,253 ) (21,846 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss) (15,110 ) (54,705 ) (49,370 ) (101,041 ) Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities (16,263 ) 31,326 (24,992 ) 57,137 Exchange rate differences (8,363 ) 2,293 (6,724 ) 3,449 Share-based payments expenses 2,430 3,729 1,644 8,455 Desktop Metal litigation related expenses 3,245 — 31,315 — Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses 8,304 2,721 9,820 2,721 Restructuring costs 2,101 — 3,281 — Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries 1,666 — 1,666 — Impairment losses 1,456 — 2,685 — Acquisition inventory step-up amortization 3,849 — 3,849 — Other non-GAAP — — — (115 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ (16,684 ) $ (14,636 ) ​ $ (26,826 ) $ (29,394 ) ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP Cost of revenue ​ $ 18,794 $ 8,292 ​ $ 27,354 $ 15,386 Stock compensation expense ​ 80 231 ​ 326 468 Depreciation and amortization 578 (22 ) ​ 719 52 Acquisition inventory step-up amortization 3,849 — 3,849 — Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $ 14,287 $ 8,083 $ 22,460 $ 14,866 ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP Gross Profit ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP Gross profit ​ $ 7,043 $ 6,694 ​ $ 12,884 $ 12,964 Stock compensation expense ​ 80 231 ​ 326 468 Depreciation and amortization 578 (22 ) ​ 719 52 Acquisition inventory step-up amortization 3,849 — 3,849 — Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 11,550 $ 6,903 $ 17,778 $ 13,484 ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP Research and development expenses ​ $ 8,114 $ 9,580 ​ $ 14,058 $ 20,146 Stock compensation expense ​ 644 1,435 ​ 713 3,369 Depreciation and amortization 364 255 ​ 573 611 Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,106 $ 7,890 $ 12,772 $ 16,166 ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP Sales and marketing expenses ​ $ 9,907 $ 7,309 ​ $ 15,551 $ 14,045 Stock compensation expense ​ 225 432 ​ 548 929 Depreciation and amortization 593 (2 ) ​ 636 324 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $ 9,089 $ 6,879 $ 14,367 $ 12,792 ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP General and administrative expenses ​ $ 22,190 $ 11,200 ​ $ 27,856 $ 20,541 Stock compensation expense ​ 1,480 1,631 ​ 56 3,689 Depreciation and amortization 401 98 ​ 582 365 Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses 8,304 2,721 9,820 2,721 Other non-GAAP — — — (115 ) Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses $ 12,004 $ 6,750 $ 17,398 $ 13,881 ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP Operating Loss ​ 2025 2024 ​ 2025 2024 GAAP Operating loss ​ $ (39,970 ) $ (21,395 ) ​ $ (81,862 ) $ (41,768 ) Stock compensation expense ​ 2,429 3,729 ​ 1,643 8,455 Depreciation and amortization 1,936 329 ​ 2,510 1,352 Desktop Metal litigation related expenses 3,245 — 31,315 — Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses 8,304 2,721 9,820 2,721 Restructuring costs 2,101 — 3,281 — Impairment losses 1,456 — 2,685 — Acquisition inventory step-up amortization 3,849 — 3,849 — Other non-GAAP — — — (115 ) Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (16,649 ) $ (14,616 ) $ (26,759 ) $ (29,355 )





DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY NATURE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Hardware $ 16,707 $ 11,085 $ 28,180 $ 21,052 Consumables 5,936 2,460 7,746 4,645 Services 3,194 1,441 4,312 2,653 Total Revenue $ 25,837 $ 14,986 $ 40,238 $ 28,350



