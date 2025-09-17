Itron and American Samoa Power Authority Expand Collaboration to Modernize the Grid in American Samoa

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is joining forces with the American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) to modernize its electricity distribution network. ASPA will deploy Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, including smart electric meters, UtilityIQ® headend application suite and iPay prepayment software, to improve operational efficiency, billing accuracy and customer satisfaction as part of ASPA’s digital transformation roadmap.

ASPA provides electricity, water, wastewater and solid waste management services to about 50,000 residents across five islands in the South Pacific. As an isolated island territory, American Samoa must generate all its own electricity and has some of the highest electricity prices in the world. In 2023, the utility’s average electricity price was 3.5 times higher than the U.S. average.

To optimize the delivery of electricity and encourage conservation, ASPA will deploy Itron’s AMI solution, which will give the utility greater visibility into electricity meter data while empowering ASPA customers to reduce their consumption with detailed energy usage insights. The solution is designed to be flexible, scalable and well-suited for ASPA’s remote island environment, with ongoing firmware updates, technical support and training to ensure long-term operational success.

The deployment includes several Itron technologies designed to perform in American Samoa’s tropical climate:

Solid-State Residential Smart Meters – Itron’s Gen5 CENTRON® II electric smart meter has advanced AMI functionality, enabling applications that reduce field service costs, improve credit management and support services like prepaid metering. Gen5 Communication Network – Itron’s Gen5 network delivers reliable, long-range connectivity with built-in security and distributed intelligence, ideal for ASPA’s remote island environment. iPay integration – To give its customers flexible payment options, ASPA will work with Itron partner iPay for smart payment processing, helping customers reduce energy usage and save money through flexible billing. Headend Software Application Suite – Itron’s UtilityIQ software will collect and manage consumption data from electricity meters, enabling real-time insights and operational control.

“This project marks a significant step in ASPA’s digital transformation journey, enabling smarter electric management across our geographically dispersed and logistically challenging service territory. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Itron by deploying its proven, scalable AMI solution. Together, we will strengthen our overall energy infrastructure while providing our customers with greater insight into their electricity usage and the convenience of digital and prepayment options,” said Isikeli Ongosia, MCS Manager ICT as ASPA.

“We’ve previously worked together with ASPA on smaller-scale deployments, most recently to streamline meter reading processes and improve data collection accuracy prior to the transition to AMI,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Fast-forward to today, ASPA is undergoing a full-scale digital transformation, and we are thrilled to continue our collaboration to help modernize ASPA’s network and strengthen the grid edge.”

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo, UtilityIQ and CENTRON are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Itron’s products and services. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.