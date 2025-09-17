Regional Health Properties, Inc. Completes Repurchases of 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (“Regional”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ) today announced it has completed the repurchase of 366,359 shares of its 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred shares through three privately negotiated transactions.

“The recently closed merger with SunLink Health Systems was a transformative step for Regional Health Properties. We are excited to use a portion of the excess cash obtained in the merger to repurchase our Series B Preferred shares at a significant discount to the liquidation preference,” said Brent S. Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regional.

After these repurchases, 1,885,913 shares of Series B Preferred remain outstanding.

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Contact



Brent Morrison, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & President

Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Tel (404) 823-2359

Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com