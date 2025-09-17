CooperCompanies Announces Expanded Share Repurchase Program

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading global medical device company, announced today its Board of Directors has approved a $1 billion increase in the Company’s share repurchase program. The share repurchase program now totals $2 billion.

“We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized an increase to our share repurchase program,” said Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This decision underscores the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow generation, and reflects the Board’s continued confidence in Cooper’s long-term growth trajectory. Returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchases—while continuing to invest and reduce debt—remains aligned with our disciplined capital allocation strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

The timing and total amount of share repurchases will depend on market conditions and may be made from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated purchases. This program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements regarding the company’s plans to repurchase shares of its common stock. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements include: global political and economic conditions; changes in our financial priorities based on evolving business strategies and requirements; and other factors described in CooperCompanies’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Business”, “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in CooperCompanies’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, as such Risk Factors may be updated in annual and quarterly filings. CooperCompanies cautions investors that forward-looking statements reflect Cooper’s analysis only on their stated date. CooperCompanies disclaims any intent to update them except as required by law.