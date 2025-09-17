Pixalate’s August 2025 Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps in LATAM: ‘ViX’ No. 1 on Roku, Amazon Fire TV in Mexico; ‘Bubble Shooter - Classic Pop’ Leads in Brazil on the Google Play Store

London, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 LATAM Top Grossing Apps Reports for Mexico and Brazil . The reports cover mobile apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as Connected TV (CTV) apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and CTV apps. In addition to the reports for Mexico and Brazil , Pixalate has released Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps reports for the United States ( U.S. ), Canada , China , Japan , Singapore , India , the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , and the Netherlands .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in August 2025 - LATAM

Mexico:

Brazil

Mobile: ‘ Block Blast! ’ led ($86K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Apple App Store, and ‘ Bubble Shooter - Classic Pop ’ ($1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) was no. 1 on the Google Play Store





In August 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 24 billion global open programmatic impressions from over 7 million Apple App Store and Google Play Store apps. For this research, Pixalate also examined over 5,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the August 2025 LATAM Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.