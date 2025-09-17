DANAHER INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Danaher Corporation - DHR

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR).

On April 25, 2023, the Company disclosed that "[r]evenues decreased 7.0% year-over-year to $7.2 billion, with a 4.0% non-GAAP core revenue decrease, due to the impact of lower COVID-19 revenue, and 6.0% non-GAAP base business core revenue growth" and also projected that "[f]or the second quarter and full year 2023, . . . non-GAAP base business core revenue growth will be up mid-single digits year-over-year," a decrease from an earlier projection of high-single-digit growth, despite the Company’s prior positive statements that its non-COVID-19-related businesses would compensate for the negative results.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Danaher’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

