Students: Seize the Opportunity for Full Ride to College Through Daniels Scholarship

Denver, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From now until Oct. 17, graduating high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are encouraged to apply for the Daniels Scholarship which provides up to the full cost of attendance colleges and universities across the country.



The Daniels Scholarship Program, one of the most comprehensive and generous in the country, provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States as follows:

Scholars who choose one of 22 partners schools receive funding to cover tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies and other educational expenses.

Students choosing to attend colleges other than the Daniels Scholarship’s partner schools are eligible to receive up to $100,000 over four years for schools outside the four-state region of Colorado New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, and up to $30,000 over four years at non-partner institutions within it.

Selection criteria for the Daniels Scholarship include strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving their community, academic performance or promise, well-rounded personality and emotional maturity and stability.

“Bill Daniels encouraged young people to take a chance on themselves, and applying for this scholarship is exactly that,” said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “If a student meets the scholarship criteria but wonders whether they’re competitive, my advice is simple: apply. Many of our Daniels Scholars and alumni once doubted they had a chance but took the leap anyway and it changed their lives.”



In addition to funding, Daniels Scholars receive networking opportunities, unique and exclusive educational experiences, leadership development opportunities, and career development. With over 3,500 Daniels Scholar Alumni now graduated and in the workforce, the Daniels Scholarship has had a profound impact on thousands of aspiring college students and their families.



Applications for the scholarship close Oct. 17 at 4:00 pm MST, and finalists will be notified in January. The first step typically takes less than an hour to complete. Following a personal interview process, scholarship recipients are announced in late March.



The online application and additional information on the Daniels Scholarship are available at danielsfund.org/scholarships.

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, a private charitable foundation established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, provides grants to highly effective nonprofits and college scholarships to the next generation of America’s leaders. Through its Big Bets, it invests in solutions tackling some of the most complex challenges with innovations that have the power to scale. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.