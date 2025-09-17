RCI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of RCI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In RCI (RICK) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (“RCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RICK) on behalf of RCI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RCI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RCI is the subject of a Reuters report published on September 16, 2025, titled: “Rick's Cabaret parent, executives indicted in New York tax fraud and bribery case.” According to the article, “The parent company of Rick's Cabaret and other strip clubs, as well as five executives, have been indicted over their alleged roles in a 13-year bribery scheme to avoid paying millions of dollars in New York sales taxes, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.” Based on this news, shares of RCI fell by more than 15.9% on the same day.



What’s Next:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

