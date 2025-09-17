Streamex Corp., NASDAQ: STEX & Simplify Asset Management $10 billion USD AUM ETF Manager Announces Letter of Intent Pursuing a Strategic Partnership to Drive ETF Innovation through Integration of Tokenized Gold Yield Assets and Tokenization of Existing ETFs

Key Partnership Highlights:

Streamex & Simplify have entered into a letter of intent outlining a framework for pursuing a strategic partnership to leverage each other’s platforms for next-generation financial products.

Focus on the integration of Streamex’s tokenized yield-bearing gold into ETF structures, bridging blockchain innovation with institutional-grade financial products.

Distribution expansion across both partners' platforms, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approval.

Jointly intending to collaborate, subject to definitive agreements, on developing ETP/ETF offerings designed to expand investor access to regulated, liquid, and yield-generating gold and commodity-backed products.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets, today announced the signing of a letter of intent with Simplify Asset Management (“Simplify”), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) manager with more than $10 billion USD in assets under management. The potential partnership intends to explore the integration of Streamex’s tokenized gold yield product within Simplify’s ETF structures and establish a framework to co-develop tokenized exchange-traded product (“ETP”)/ETF solutions, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approval.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, Streamex and Simplify intend to collaborate to design, launch, and distribute products that integrate tokenized commodities, beginning with gold, into ETF and ETP vehicles. This effort aims to expand ETF innovation beyond traditional equities and fixed income, while providing scalable, blockchain-enabled access to yield-bearing precious metal strategies.

Through this potential partnership, Streamex’s yield-bearing gold token may be embedded directly into Simplify’s ETFs, effectively bridging blockchain-based tokenization with the regulated ETF market. This integration is expected to create significant institutional demand for Streamex’s Gold Yield Token by providing ETF investors with direct exposure to yield-generating, tokenized gold assets within trusted, liquid, and regulated products.

“This is a transformative step in uniting the $10 trillion USD ETF industry with the innovation of real-world asset tokenization,” said Henry McPhie, CEO of Streamex Corp. “Simplify’s reputation for product innovation and deep ETF distribution, combined with Streamex’s tokenized gold infrastructure, will unlock new pathways for institutional and retail investors to access yield on gold inside regulated ETF wrappers.”

“Gold is a cornerstone of global portfolios, but until now, investors have been limited to non-yielding exposures,” said Paul Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Simplify Asset Management. “By incorporating Streamex’s tokenized gold yield products into our ETFs, we are unlocking an entirely new investment category: regulated, yield-bearing gold accessible through the familiar ETF structure.”

About Streamex Corp:

Streamex is a real-world asset tokenization company with institutional grade infrastructure to bring the gold and commodities market on chain. Enabled by a gold denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the modern commodities market.

About Simplify Asset Management:

Simplify is a leading innovator in the ETF industry with over $10 billion USD in assets under management. The firm is dedicated to building better portfolios through differentiated ETF strategies that combine thoughtful risk management with access to unique investment opportunities. Simplify’s products span equities, fixed income, alternatives, and structured strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. It is possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether we will realize the benefits of the agreement described in this press release in a timely manner or at all, whether we will enter into definitive agreements with Capital Management on the terms contemplated herein or at all, whether such definitive agreements will receive required regulatory approvals, and whether we will realize the anticipated benefits of the potential partnership in a timely manner or at all, whether shareholder approval of the acquisition of Streamex Exchange Corporation will be obtained, and whether we will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing criteria in connection with such acquisition and otherwise. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations:



Adele Carey

Alliance Advisors

acarey@allianceadvisors.com



Henry McPhie

Co-Founder & CEO of Streamex

contact@Streamex.com

https://www.streamex.com/

https://x.com/streamex

Simplify Asset Management’s Contact Information:

Lucas Lin

Sr. Vice President

702-389-9705

info@simplify.us