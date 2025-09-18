ACM Research Unveils Ultra ECDP Electrochemical Deplating Tool for Compound Semiconductor Gold Etch Processes

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced the launch of its first Ultra ECDP Electrochemical Deplating (“Ultra ECDP”) tool specifically designed for wide bandgap compound semiconductor manufacturing. The Ultra ECDP tool is engineered for electrochemical wafer-level gold (Au) etching performed outside of the wafer pattern area and delivers improved uniformity, smaller undercut and enhanced gold line appearance.

The Ultra ECDP tool offers specialized processes including Au bump removal, thin film Au etching, and deep-hole Au deplating, supported by integrated pre-wet and cleaning chambers. It features precise chemistry circulation and advanced multi-anode electrochemical deplating technology, the system achieves minimized side etching, excellent surface finish, and superior uniformity across all features.

“The compound semiconductor market continues to grow with strong demand from electric vehicles, 5G/6G communication, RF and AI applications, among others,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM Research. “Gold is emerging as an advantageous material for these devices, delivering high conductivity, corrosion resistance, and malleability, but it also presents etching and plating challenges. We believe ACM’s Ultra ECDP tool overcomes these barriers to provide a reliable, production-ready solution that helps customers achieve high-performance results. It is another example of how we innovate to address our customers’ challenges.”

The Ultra ECDP tool is engineered to address the evolving requirements of compound semiconductor manufacturing, accommodating the distinct physical characteristics—such as weight, stress, and thickness—of diverse substrates, including silicon carbide (SiC), gallium arsenide (GaAs), lithium phosphate (Li₃PO₄) and etc. Featuring a modular design, the Ultra ECDP tool has the flexibility to integrate both plating and deplating processes within a single platform, and utilizes multi-anode technology for controlling deplating in different areas. The Ultra ECDP tool also offers horizontal full-face deplating to prevent cross contamination during processing.

About the Ultra ECDP Tool

The Ultra ECDP tool is compatible with 6-inch and 8-inch platforms and accommodates 150 millimeter (mm), 159mm and 200mm wafer sizes. The system is configurable with two open cassettes and one vacuum arm, providing adaptability for various manufacturing environments.

