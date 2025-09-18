Did you lose money in VFC? Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Against V.F. Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20 2025. VFC is an apparel, footwear, and accessory company that sells outdoor, active, and workwear products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that V.F. Corporation (VFC) Misled Investors About its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misled investors regarding the Company's plans to rebuild the Vans brand, including reportedly positive results from a significant inventory reset in early 2024, the appointment of a new Vans president, and a myriad of new product launches and go-to-market strategies, by highlighting sequential revenue growth in the Vans brand. Plaintiff alleges, however, that defendants concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of VFC’s turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans’ revenue growth trajectory that were neither contemplated nor cautioned by defendants.

On May 21, 2025, VFC reported a significant decline in Vans' growth trajectory, which fell from an 8% loss in the third quarter to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, noting the decline would continue through the next quarter. On this news, the price of VFC's common stock fell from $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, or approximately 15.8%.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against V.F. Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by November 12, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

