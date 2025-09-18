Aurora Spine Announces Launch of its DEXA-L™ Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Device

Please click here to view image

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in innovative spine and interventional pain management solutions, today announces the official launch of its DEXA-L™ Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Device, with the product being implanted in recent initial surgeries. DEXA-L is part of Aurora’s patented DEXA™ Technology Platform, which is a series of products that are the world’s first bone density matched implants.

The DEXA-L, part of the DEXA Technology Platform, is a stand-alone device for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures and is the first of its kind in the world. It is the first spinal implant that is a bone-mimicking™ structural implant helping doctors match the implant to the patient’s bone density and quality.

Dr. Daniel Barba of San Diego, CA was the first surgeon to use the DEXA-L™ Stand Alone ALIF System in the United States. Dr. Barba stated “Each of my patients are unique. I build a tailored surgical plan for every patient. Now I can use a Stand-Alone ALIF cage tailored specifically to their needs. This novel technology allows me to match the modulus of the cage to the bone density of each of my patients. This has enabled me to expand my indications for lumbar fusion within patients that would normally not be a good candidate due to their poor bone quality. We don’t accept one size fits all in today’s society, we as spine surgeons shouldn’t either.”

Ron Eckels, US Director of Spine with Aurora Spine stated, “Today’s release of the Aurora Spine DEXA-L™ Stand Alone ALIF system, promoting bone density matched DEXA™ Technology, marks another landmark advancement for spinal surgery from Aurora Spine. We are excited to introduce another procedural solution that accommodates not only standard spine patients but the most challenging patients who are also in need of care. Patient specific options for spine surgery have been advancing over the last several years but not matching a patient’s bone density was a glaring need for a significant number of patients. The CDC estimates that almost half of the US population over 50 years of age have low bone mass. This equates to millions of patients that need an implant that matches their bone density when having spine surgery. The DEXA-L™ Stand Alone ALIF System now allows surgeons the opportunity to treat patients who have osteopenia or osteoporosis, as well as those who have normal bone density but still need surgery. The days of not matching an implant modulus to the patient are behind us.”

“Today we’re introducing DEXA-L™, the world’s first anterior lumbar stabilization system engineered to match each patient’s bone quality,” said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine. “Powered by our patented DEXA™ Technology—and building on the momentum of DEXA-C™, our cervical fusion implant utilized in numerous institutions throughout the United States—DEXA-L provides a stand-alone ALIF option for patients with less-than-optimal bone quality. Importantly, this technology could lead to less subsidence, as observed in internal testing of our cervical platform, bringing the same patient-specific approach to the lumbar spine.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of proprietary, minimally invasive, and regenerative technologies. The company is committed to improving surgical outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered design.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contacts:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Investor Contact:

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

(646) 829-9702

Email: asapf@lythampartners.com