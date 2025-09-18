DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of LifeMD

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In LifeMD To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Newswire / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) and reminds investors of the October 27, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD’s competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 5, 2025, after the market closed, LifeMD reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. In this announcement, LifeMD announced revised guidance. Among other metrics, LifeMD stated that it was expecting total revenue in the range of $250 to $255 million, compared with previous guidance of $268 to $275 million.

On this news, LifeMD's stock plummeted 44.8% on August 6, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding LifeMD’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the LifeMD class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/LFMD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

