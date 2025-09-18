DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Charter Communications

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Charter To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Newswire / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHTR) and reminds investors of the October 13, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the impact of the ACP end was a material event the Company was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was the Company executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter’s execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; (v) accordingly, the Company had no reasonable basis to state the Company was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of the Company and EBITDA growth; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, outlook during the Class Period.

On July 25, 2025, Charter released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting that total internet customers had declined by 117,000, compared to about 100,000 in the second quarter of 2024, when adjusted to remove the prior year's impact of the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Company's total video customers also decreased by 80,000.

On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.5%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

