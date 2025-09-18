Fangzhou Named ‘Outstanding Growth Story in Hong Kong Stocks’ at China Capital Market Development Forum 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, was recognized as an “Outstanding Growth Story in Hong Kong Stocks” at the China Capital Market Development Forum, held in Shanghai from September 16–17 and hosted by ChinaFund.

The award highlights Hong Kong-listed companies with exceptional performance in technology innovation, earnings growth and industry influence, and reflects confidence in Fangzhou’s solid operations and continued innovation.





Fangzhou Named ‘Outstanding Growth Case in Hong Kong Stocks’

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked: “Winning this award affirms our strength in innovation and growth, but more importantly, it signals strong recognition of the value that AI can bring to chronic disease management.”

In its 2025 interim results, Fangzhou reported revenue of RMB 1.5 billion, up 12.9% year-on-year. Net profit reached RMB 12.5 million, reaching profitability for the period, while adjusted net profit climbed 16.8% to RMB 17.6 million, a record high. The platform’s registered user base expanded 15.8% to 52.8 million, with 11.9 million monthly active users, up 34.4% year-on-year. Registered doctors reached 229,000, while paid user repurchase rate stood at 85.4%. Its drug catalog SKU grew to 216,000, backed by partnerships with over 1,650 suppliers and 980 pharmaceutical firms.

Earlier this month, at its 10th H2H Healthcare Ecosystem Conference in Shanghai, Fangzhou released its proprietary “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), an AI system engineered to address critical inefficiencies in chronic disease management by improving service efficiency, delivering improved personalization, and helping to make better use of physicians’ available time.

XS LLM integrates multimodal capabilities — image and speech recognition, natural language processing, large-scale medical knowledge storage, and reasoning — while achieving advanced performance benchmarks in medical AI. This core system supports five domain-specific intelligent agents: “AI Knowledge Agent”, “AI Guidance Agent”, “AI Pre-Consult Agent”, “AI Doctor Assistant”, and “AI-Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Agent”. Together, these agents create a closed-loop service architecture spanning the full lifecycle of chronic disease management.

Built as the “core digital brain” of Fangzhou’s platform, the model currently powers five AI-enabled applications: AI Medication Finder, AI Health Manager, AI Doctor Assistant, AI Academic Assistant, and AI-Powered Search.

During the conference, Fangzhou also announced strategic partnerships with Innovent Biologics and Zhejiang Otsuka Pharmaceutical to jointly advance digital health management. Fangzhou will leverage its strengths in AI technology and platform operations to build new digital health collaboration models with partners, injecting fresh momentum into the “Healthy China 2030” initiative.

About China Capital Market Development Forum

Hosted by ChinaFund, the forum brought together nearly 1,000 representatives from regulators, industry, and investment to discuss new paths and opportunities for China’s capital markets.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

