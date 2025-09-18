Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validates EUROAPI’s near-term climate targets

Press Release











42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030 (vs. 2022)

25% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030 (vs. 2022)

September 18, 2025 - EUROAPI’s near-term science-based emission reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi1), confirming the company’s alignment with the Paris Agreement trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

EUROAPI commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. The company also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions2 by 25% in the same timeframe.

“This validation is a strong recognition of our commitment to conducting our industrial operations as sustainably as possible,” said David Seignolle, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI. “Improving our environmental footprint is one of our ESG priorities, whether it’s climate change mitigation, circular economy actions, or protecting biodiversity.”

"The tangible progress already achieved shows the momentum of our environmental ambitions,” said Sylvia Cabrillac-Rives, Chief Strategy Officer of EUROAPI. “From reducing waste and solvent use to increasing renewable energy, these results confirm that we are on the right path.”

Between 2022 and 2024 EUROAPI has already delivered measurable improvements across key environmental indicators. During this period, the company reduced waste by 28%, solvent use by 14% and energy consumption by 12%. In two years, EUROAPI eliminated almost 180,000 tons of CO 2 equivalent, which represents the annual GHG emissions of a city of around 20,000 inhabitants. In addition, the product carbon footprint is now available for more than 70 APIs and 100% of the electricity purchased comes from renewable sources.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 employees every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel. : +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com





























Investor Relations contacts:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel. : +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

sophie.palliez@euroapi.com









Léa Massonneau

Tel. : +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

lea.massonneau@euroapi.com





1 The SBTi was formed as a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). In 2023 it was incorporated as a charity in the UK, with a legal Board of Trustees formed of climate leaders to oversee the organization’s governance. The SBTi also incorporated a subsidiary which provides target validation services in line with SBTi standards. The establishment of these entities was designed to allow both arms to scale to meet growing demand, while continuing to drive excellence by supporting organizations in their decarbonization journeys.

2 Scope 1 covers direct GHG emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by the company. Scope 2 covers indirect GHG emissions from consumption of purchased electricity, heat or steam. Scope 3 covers purchased goods and services, capital goods, energy related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, transportation, and employee commuting. Absolute emissions: according to GHG Protocol when the perimeter of the company changes.

Attachment