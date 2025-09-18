LHV Group Financial Calendar for 2026

AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.
In 2026 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
|10.02.2026
|Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results
|12.02.2026
|Disclosure of Financial Plan
|17.02.2026
|January results
|03.03.2026
|Audited results for 2025
|17.03.2026
|February results
|25.03.2026
|Annual General Meeting
|09.04.2026
|Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
|21.04.2026
|Q1 interim results
|12.05.2026
|April results
|16.06.2026
|May results
|21.07.2026
|Q2 interim results
|11.08.2026
|July results
|15.09.2026
|August results
|20.10.2026
|Q3 interim results
|17.11.2026
|October results
|15.12.2026
|November results
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee
Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Communications
Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee