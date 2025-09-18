LHV Group Financial Calendar for 2026

 | Source: AS LHV Group AS LHV Group

AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.

In 2026 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

10.02.2026Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results
12.02.2026Disclosure of Financial Plan
17.02.2026January results
03.03.2026Audited results for 2025
17.03.2026February results
25.03.2026Annual General Meeting
09.04.2026Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
21.04.2026Q1 interim results
12.05.2026April results
16.06.2026May results
21.07.2026Q2 interim results
11.08.2026July results
15.09.2026August results
20.10.2026Q3 interim results
17.11.2026October results
15.12.2026November results


LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.


Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Communications
Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee 


Recommended Reading