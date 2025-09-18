TGS Announces PAMA Phase II Multi-client Survey Offshore Brazil

OSLO, Norway (18 September 2025) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce PAMA Phase II 3D multi-client survey in the Equatorial Margin area offshore Brazil. The first phase covered 19,343 square kilometers and more than 25 future exploration blocks within the Pará-Maranhao Basin, one of the world’s largest, most unexplored, and highly prospective basins.

PAMA Phase II extends coverage by approximately 11,500 square kilometers, including blocks currently under nomination for upcoming license rounds scheduled for 2026 and 2027. A Ramform Titan-class vessel commenced data acquisition early June and is expected to complete the survey early March 2026. The vessel is equipped with TGS GeoStreamer® technology, ensuring high-quality 3D seismic acquisition and data delivery. The project is supported by industry funding.

The Pará-Maranhao Basin features evidence of a functioning deepwater petroleum system in the Cretaceous and Paleogene layers and attracts significant industry interest spurred by prolific discoveries in neighboring countries such as Guyana and Suriname.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “We experienced strong industry interest and support for our PAMA Phase I survey, as the Equatorial Margin represents one of the most exciting exploration frontiers globally. With PAMA Phase II, we are expanding our data coverage significantly, and by leveraging our advanced acquisition capabilities and imaging expertise, this survey will provide substantial value for our clients’ exploration activities in the Parã-Maranhao Basin. With the ongoing Megabar extension multi-client project in the Barreirinhas Basin we will have two Ramform Titan-class vessels active in the Equatorial Margin through the remainder of 2025.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.