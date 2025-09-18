Doginal Dogs Surge From Free Mint to $5K Floor, Backed by Celebrity Support

WORCESTER, MA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT collection Doginal Dogs, directly inscribed on Dogecoin, is announcing the next step of its adoption growth. The collection began as a free mint in January 2024 and has since grown to a $5,000 floor price.

The project has gained widespread recognition and demonstrated the tenacity of NFTs.Co-led by community leaders Bark and Shibo, the project has drawn major celebrities. Matt Rife and Johnny Manziel, for instance, belong to this list. Its current holders include cultural icons like Shane Gillis and Joe Rogan. Doginal Dogs have also made their way onto Netflix’s Kill Tony show, where the band was seen wearing official merchandise.

From Free Mint to Market Phenomenon

Launched as a completely free mint, Doginal Dogs gave early participants the opportunity to claim two pixelated canine companions. The project rose with no VC backing, no presale, and no paid hype campaigns, just grassroots momentum.

What started as a small experiment quickly grew into the biggest Dogecoin inscriptions project. The initiative is taking over the Crypto Twitter timeline and bringing thousands of new people into the Doginals ecosystem.

Doginal Dogs has quickly grown into one of the most active and vocal NFT communities in Web3 today. Here are a few highlights to know:

- Over 15,000 members on Discord, all of whom joined naturally;

- Thousands of people listen to Twitter/X Spaces every day;

- Holders can go to free in-person events, like the upcoming three-day DDVegas celebration. Here, they can party, eat, and drink for free.

- Also, the project has gifted holders high-quality merch (leather backpacks, plushies, collectible pins, and more).

Doginal Dogs stands out from other speculative projects because it focuses on culture and connection.

Celebrity Participation (VIPs and Major Websites)

Doginal Dogs is becoming a cultural phenomenon, and it’s something that goes beyond the mere price increase. There have been athletes, comedians, and other entertainers involved in the project. In fact, its popularity on websites such as Netflix is also growing its online reach.

As mentioned, celebrities like Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis are confirmed as holders. The project has emerged as an unlikely bridge connecting blockchain-native communities with general audiences.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a collection of 10,000 pixel-art dogs inscribed directly on the Dogecoin blockchain. First launched as a free mint in January 2024, the project has since grown into the largest Dogecoin inscriptions collection. This is one of the most active NFT communities of the current cycle.

Doginal Dogs intends to show the cultural and technical potential of NFTs as a new form of blockchain-native art. For more information, it's possible to check out the project's website and social media pages below.

