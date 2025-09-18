India Cross-border B2C E-commerce Market Report 2025-2030: Rising Affluence Drives Indian Consumers Toward Premium Global Brands in Fashion, Electronics, and Beauty Fuels Surge

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cross-border B2C E-commerce Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's cross-border B2C e-commerce market is expanding rapidly, with increasing exports driven by global demand for Indian products. India's share in the global cross-border B2C market is projected to rise from 0.16% in FY 2023 to over 1.41% by FY 2030, showcasing strong growth potential.
With a high growth trajectory, India's cross-border e-commerce exports are expected to reach billions of dollars, reinforcing its position in international trade. The cross-border B2C e-commerce market in India refers to online retail transactions where Indian businesses sell products directly to international consumers through digital platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Shopify.
Market drivers:
- Affordable data plans and smartphone adoption enable more consumers to explore and purchase international products online.
- Advanced logistics networks and warehouse optimization reduce delivery times and shipping costs for international orders.
Market trends:
- Cross-border marketplaces provide Indian consumers with a vast selection of international brands and unique products, enhancing shopping experiences and catering to niche demands.
- Indian consumers are increasingly drawn to premium global brands, seeking quality, exclusivity, and the latest international trends across fashion, electronics, and beauty.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Cross-border B2C E-commerce Market in India - An Overview of Amazon's Global Selling Program: Exports from India
4.2. Share of India's Cross-border B2C Exports in Global Market (2023 - 2030e)
Chapter 5: Market Influencers
5.1. Market drivers
5.2. Market challenges
Chapter 6: Market Trends
6.1. Key Market Trends
Chapter 7: Government Initiatives
7.1. Favorable Government Initiatives
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Brainbees Solutions Limited (FirstCry)
- Company information
- Business description
- Products/Services
- Key people
- Financial snapshot
- Key ratios
- Key financial performance indicators
- Key business segments
- Key geographic segments
8.2. Honasa Consumer Limited (Mamaearth)
8.3. Indiamart Intermesh Limited
8.4. Imagine Marketing Private Limited (boat)
8.5. Bigtree Entertainment Private Limited (BookMyShow)
8.6. Fabindia Limited
8.7. Lenskart Solutions Private Limited
8.8. MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited
8.9. Clues Network Private Limited (ShopClues)
8.10. Amazon Seller Services Private Limited
Chapter 9: Recent Developments
Chapter 10: Appendix
