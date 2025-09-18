India Cloud Gaming Market Report 2025-2030: JioGamesCloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia GeForce Now Strengthen India's Cloud Gaming Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, India's cloud gaming market was estimated at INR 5.9 Bn and is projected to grow to INR 10.07 Bn by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of approximately 8.25% from 2024 to 2030.



This growth is fuelled by expanding 5G adoption, increasing smartphone penetration, and rising demand for affordable gaming solutions. As major players invest in infrastructure and subscription-based models, India is set to become a key market for cloud gaming, bridging the gap between high-quality gaming and accessibility.



Market insights:

Cloud gaming, or game streaming, allows users to play high-quality video games on any device without needing expensive hardware, as games run on remote servers and stream over the internet. In India, the cloud gaming market is set for rapid growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by expanding 5G networks, increasing internet penetration, and a gaming population expected to exceed 600 million. Platforms like JioGamesCloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia GeForce Now are entering the space, supported by telecom giants such as Reliance Jio and Airtel.



Market trends:



The cloud gaming market in India is witnessing rapid transformation, driven by advancements in 5G networks, edge computing, and AI-powered gaming experiences. The growing popularity of subscription-based models and freemium services is making high-quality gaming more accessible, while telecom providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel are investing in cloud gaming infrastructure to attract new users.

Additionally, the rise of mobile-first gaming experiences and partnerships between global gaming giants and Indian tech firms are fostering localized content development. However, reducing latency and optimizing data consumption remain critical focus areas to enhance user experience and drive mass adoption.



Growth opportunities:



India's cloud gaming market presents significant growth opportunities, driven by rising digital adoption, increasing disposable income, and a growing young gamer population. The expansion of affordable 5G services will enable seamless game streaming, while cloud-based game libraries will attract users who lack high-end hardware.



Additionally, strategic partnerships between telecom providers and gaming platforms can accelerate market penetration. The development of localized and regional-language content will further broaden the audience base, while innovations in AI-driven personalization and augmented reality (AR) integration could enhance user engagement and monetization opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Cloud Gaming Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2024 - 2030e)

4.3 Current Market Scenario



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 6: Government Initiatives

6.1. Key Initiatives by the Government that Support the Cloud Gaming Market in India



Chapter 7: Market Trends

7.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Company Information

Business Description

Products/services

Key People

8.2. RainBox Media Private Limited

8.3. NODWIN Gaming Private Limited

8.4. Nazara Technologies Limited

8.5. Rooter Sports Technologies Private Limited

8.6. Gameaway Cloud Technologies LLP

8.7. Moonfrog Labs Private Limited

8.8. Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited

8.9. Cashgrail Private Limited

8.10. Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited



Chapter 9: Recent Developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djvy7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.