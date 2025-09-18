India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Industry Report 2025-2030: As a Leading Generics Supplier, India Enjoys a Strong Export Market to the US and Europe

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry in India was valued at INR 1.07 trillion. It is expected to reach INR 1.82 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~8.26% during the 2025 - 2030 period.
India is a leading supplier of generics, driving the demand for APIs both domestically and globally. India exports around 50% of its APIs to developed markets, including the US and Europe. The market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in India includes the sourcing of raw materials and production, research and development, and supply of APIs to pharmaceutical companies globally.
The shift toward self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the push for compliance with quality standards, such as GMP certifications, are strengthening India's position as a global leader in API production.
Market drivers:
- As nations aim to lessen dependence on China for API sourcing, India's well-established manufacturing abilities make it a significant alternative supplier globally.
- As global supply chains evolve, India has ramped up its API exports, especially to high-demand regions such as the US and Europe, supporting industry expansion.
Market trends:
- With international markets enforcing stricter regulations, Indian API manufacturers are focusing on quality control and compliance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) to sustain their competitive edge.
- To address changing regulatory requirements, Indian firms are investing in improved infrastructure, advanced technologies, and a skilled workforce to maintain consistent product quality and compliance.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. API Industry in India - An Overview
4.2. India's Category-wise Share of Exports (2023 - 2024)
4.3. Country-wise Share of Drugs, Pharmaceuticals, and Fine-chemicals Exports in India (2023 - 2024)
4.4. Drug and Pharmaceutical Exports' Trend in India (in INR Bn)
Chapter 5: Market Influencers
5.1. Market drivers
5.2. Market challenges
Chapter 6: Market Trends
6.1. Key Market Trends
Chapter 7: Government Initiatives
7.1. Favorable Government Initiatives
Chapter 8: Trade Analysis
8.1. Trade Analysis
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
9.1. Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- Company information
- Business description
- Products/Services
- Key people
- Financial snapshot
- Key ratios
- Key financial performance indicators
- Key business segments
- Key geographic segments
9.2. Divi's Laboratories Limited
9.3. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
9.4. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited
9.5. Lupin Limited
9.6. Novartis India Limited
9.7. Pfizer Limited
9.8. Sanofi India Limited
9.9. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
9.10. Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited
Chapter 10: Recent Developments
Chapter 11: Appendix
