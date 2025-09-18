India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Report 2025-2030: Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Lead India's 5G Revolution as Affordable Smartphones and Government Push Accelerate Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Consumption Trends in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile data consumption in India was valued at INR 726.10 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach INR 2.21 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.39% during the 2025 - 2030 forecast period.



India's mobile data consumption is expected to grow significantly between 2025 and 2030, driven by expanding 5G adoption, increasing smartphone penetration, and the rising demand for high-quality digital content. The market is set for a transformative phase, with streaming services, online gaming, and remote work fuelling data usage. Companies that leverage advanced network infrastructure and innovative data plans will be best positioned to capitalize on this evolving landscape.



Market insights:



Driven by affordable data plans, smartphone adoption, and expanding 4G and 5G networks, mobile data consumption in India is set for significant growth from 2025 to 2030. Entertainment, e-commerce, and digital payments lead usage trends, alongside rising demand from education, work, and gaming. While urban users dominate consumption, rural adoption is accelerating through affordable plans and government initiatives. The surge in mobile phone production and exports, particularly high-end devices like iPhones, further fuels this expansion.



Market Trends:



India's mobile data consumption is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by deeper smartphone penetration, affordable data plans, and expanding digital services. The country leads globally in mobile data usage per subscriber, averaging 21.2 GB per month, while maintaining the lowest data rates. The telecom sector is undergoing a transformation, fuelled by rapid 5G expansion and AI integration, positioning India as a key technology hub. Despite 5G advancements, 4G remains the dominant technology. Its affordability and widespread availability continue to make it the backbone of India's mobile internet ecosystem, particularly in rural areas. Meanwhile, 5G adoption is accelerating, with subscriptions projected to reach 270 million by the end of 2024.



Major telecom players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are leading extensive 5G rollouts, while increasing availability of budget-friendly 5G smartphones is driving consumer adoption. Users transitioning to 5G report higher engagement in HD streaming, gaming, and AR experiences, with a notable improvement in overall satisfaction. The Indian government's proactive policies, including spectrum auctions and rural connectivity initiatives, are further accelerating the country's transition into a high-speed digital economy.



