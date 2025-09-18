Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in the Smart Buildings Market in 2025

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Strategic Imperatives in Smart Buildings, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart buildings industry is growing rapidly, spurred by technology advancements and the rising need for energy efficiency and sustainability. Building automation systems (BAS) are increasingly integrated with HVAC, lighting, and security systems with centralized platforms to maximize building performance and minimize energy use.

This transformation is defined by 10 strategic imperatives, as presented in this study, with the top 5 imperatives being the evolution of decentralized energy, AI for predictive building maintenance, cross-industry partnerships, mobile platforms, and resilient infrastructure. Other top transformations include augmented reality, which enhances training and maintenance, as well as continued improvements in data privacy and security.

The drive toward carbon-neutral solutions is in line with global sustainability objectives and combating the resistance to digital transformation. Lastly, AI start-ups are launching innovative solutions that increase buildings' efficiency and competitiveness. Together, these imperatives are reimagining the smart buildings ecosystem, creating smarter and more agile, next-generation green buildings.

Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in Smart Buildings in 2025

Transformation 1: Evolution of Decentralized Energy

Transformation 2: AI for Predictive Building Maintenance

Transformation 3: Cross-industry Partnerships

Transformation 4: Mobile Platforms

Transformation 5: Resilient Infrastructure

Transformation 6: Augmented Reality

Transformation 7: Data Privacy and Security

Transformation 8: Carbon-neutral Solutions

Transformation 9: Digital Transformation Resistance

Transformation 10: AI Start-ups

