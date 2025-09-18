Sompo appoints Alessandrea Quane as CEO, International Markets

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Alessandrea (Alessa) Quane as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) International Markets, subject to regulatory approval.

Effective immediately and reporting directly to James Shea, CEO, Sompo P&C, Ms Quane will be responsible for managing and overseeing Sompo’s Commercial and Consumer Insurance operations outside of North America and Japan. The regional management of the United Kingdom, Continental Europe (including Turkey), Brazil and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) will report directly to Ms Quane.

Mr Shea said: “I am delighted to welcome Alessa to Sompo. She is an outstanding insurance professional with a depth and range of experience across many aspects of the industry. Alessa is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of delivering results. Her international experience, financial diligence and history of working across many regulatory environments make Alessa the perfect choice to lead these critical businesses as well as exploring new opportunities to expand and deliver on our commitments to Sompo Holdings.”

Ms Quane joins Sompo with more than 30 years of insurance industry experience having lived and worked in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France. Starting her career as an actuary she has worked closely with all lines of business across global portfolios in a variety of roles including global Corporate Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer roles. Most recently Ms Quane was Chief Insurance Officer at US healthcare insurer Oscar Health and was an Independent Director on the board of AXA XL Bermuda, Ltd.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 135 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise™.

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



*Sompo UK’s insurance and reinsurance business is underwritten by Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited and any risks located in the European Economic Area are underwritten by SI Insurance (Europe), SA. Both companies are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. Please visit sompo-intl.com to view the full status disclosure.

