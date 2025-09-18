Statistical Process Control (SPC) Exercise-Based Virtual Training Course: Focusing on Reducing Variability and Improving Process Efficiency (Oct 21, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistical Process Control (SPC) An Exercise-Based Training Course (Oct 21, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an in-depth understanding of Statistical Process Control (SPC), a key methodology used in quality management to monitor, control, and improve process performance.

This virtual seminar includes a presentation of the steps and techniques used to quantify variability in manufacturing processes, and to assure quality products.

All processes exhibit intrinsic variation. However, sometimes the variation is excessive, and this hinders the ability to achieve reliable measurements and desired results. Statistical process control (SPC) and statistical quality control (SQC) allow us to control the functions of our processes (input) and the quality of our product (output) by providing tangible tools for monitoring and testing.

The concepts and information presented will primarily focus on statistical process control, which involves obtaining objective, unbiased, and useful monitoring information (data) for decision-making purposes.

Process and quality control are important for a company's reputation. A good system of processing and quality checks reduce costs associated with production waste and re-work due to defects, and allows a company to deliver products that are high in quality. Many industries are also required to have a good quality management system in place to achieve compliance with regulatory authorities.

The objective of the seminar is to provide information that can be used immediately by personnel involved in production operations, and by supervisors and management in decision making. Although the presentation involves use of statistical techniques, presentation of statistical theory will be limited to only what is needed by the attendees to understand and implement processes and monitoring tools within the statistical framework.

Presented examples will include an emphasis on the manufacturing processes and quality assurance needs of product in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Process and quality control are constantly evolving. Therefore, historical concepts, current trends and regulatory requirements will be discussed. The presentation of statistical charts and analyses, graphical techniques for planning, trouble-shooting and problem solving will also be presented.

Minitab statistical software will be used to demonstrate data collection and input, and how to build and interpret various process control charts for both attributes and variables data. The seminar will also include the use of Minitab to develop attributes and variables sampling plans for quality assurance and acceptance. A handout and dataset will be provided to attendees so they may work hands-on with the information presented in the seminar.

Reasons for You to Attend Statistical Process Control Training Session

This seminar will provide attendees with the statistical tools necessary to monitor processes to ensure the quality of manufactured products. Ms. Eisenbeisz will make use of Minitab software in her presentation.

What's Included for Each Registered Attendee:

Downloadable Presentation Slides:

Certificate of Participation:

Q/A Session:

Free Handouts:

Who Should Attend:

Quality assurance (QA) engineers

Quality control (QC) engineers

R&D engineers

Process control personnel

Manufacturing/Industrial personnel

Production supervisors

Management personnel of processing facilities

Key Topics Covered:

It's a System! Elements of Quality Management

Deming 14 points for total quality management

Dr. Ishikawa, seven quality control tools (7-QC) and supplementals (7-SUPP)

Pareto principle (80/20 rule)

Shewhart (Plan, Do, Study, Act)

Supervisory Necessities in Quality Management

FDA Quality System Regulation (QSR)

ISO 13485:2016

IS 9001:2015

Harmonization of regulations with FDA guidance/regulations

Statistical fundamentals

Descriptive and Graphical Techniques Histograms Scatterplots Pareto charts Cause and effect (fishbone) diagrams Defect concentration diagrams



Statistical Process Control: The Basics of Control Charts

Elements of a control chart

Control Charts for Discrete Data c chart u chart p chart np chart

Control Charts for Continuous Data X-bar chart R chart I chart MR chart Combined charts (Xbar-R, I-MR)



More Control Charts

Traditional Shewhart regulator charts

Increasing Sum (CUSUM) charts

Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA) charts

Hotelling (multivariate) control charts

Speakers:



Elaine Eisenbeisz

Owner & Principal

Omega Statistics



Elaine Eisenbeisz is aprivate practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. Elaine has over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutionsfor industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers.



Elaine's love of numbers began in elementary school where she placed in regional and statewide mathematics competitions. She attended the University of California, Riverside, as a National Science Foundation scholar, where she earned a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management, Accounting. Elaine received her Master's Certification in Applied Statistics from Texas A&M, and is currently finishing her graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology.



