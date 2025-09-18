How to Write Effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Other Process Documents for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing (Nov 4th - Nov 6th, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Write Effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Other Process Documents Course (Nov 4th - Nov 6th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are essential documents in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare. They provide step-by-step instructions for performing critical processes to ensure consistency, quality, and compliance. This course is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to develop clear, concise, and effective SOPs that meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency.



Participants will learn how to organize and deliver information for the intended audience and purpose. They will learn how to write clear and readable documents, and how to revise and refine their own and others' writing.



Thisaccredited training will cover practical guidance on the purpose of Standard Operating Procedures as well as the requirements from regulators for SOPs. Guidance will be provided on how to write from the reader's perspective, and how to structure SOPs so that they are accurate, concise, and to the point. Tips on formatting SOPs will be given.

Examples of current FDA finding for SOP deficiencies will be given and discussed. Practical and effective SOPs templates will be shared with the participants. This course will provide guidance for team writing of SOPs, as well as best practices for SOP distribution. Good documentation practices will also be discussed.

Who Should Attend:

This course is intended for all personnel directly involved in the development of standard operating procedures including those responsible for writing validation protocols or execution activities. Beginning or seasoned operational personnel who will participate in team writing and individuals in management who communicate with regulatory agency inspectors will also benefit from attending this course.

Benefits

Upon completion of this course, participants will possess the skills and confidence to develop SOPs that meet regulatory requirements, enhance operational efficiency, and promote a culture of quality and compliance within their organizations. They will be equipped with practical tools and techniques to effectively manage SOPs throughout their lifecycle, from creation to implementation and continuous improvement.

This live training seminar includes the following for each registered attendee:

A copy of the presentation slides by download

A certificate of participation for attendee training records

Q/A Session

Free Handouts on Writing Effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Regulatory Compliance and Operational Excellence

The course will be especially beneficial to:

Quality managers, engineers and auditors

Quality Assurance and Control professionals

Process and production supervisors

Validation engineers

Key Topics Covered:

Review of Learning Objectives

Purpose of Standard Operating Procedures

Mandates for SOP documentation set forth by the regulators, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other governing bodies

How to Develop/Write Effective Written Correspondence

Use of specific words when writing instruction

How to write to the audience

Know how to organize and deliver information based on the message

Understand how to structure SOPs

Understand the innate structures of English grammar

How to create grammatically sound passages

How the active and passive voices work and how to choose the most appropriate one for the type of writing you are doing

Team writing SOPs

Advantages

Creating buy in

Training the Trainer

SOP writing for Participants

Participants will be given a topic and asked to write a short SOP, they will have time to discuss how they would approach the writing with a team.

Reviewing and Revising SOPs

Final Questions/Comments/ Discussion

Understanding writing Patterns

Knowing the answers to questions about the English language

Confidence in writing and revising SOPs

Practice writing and revising

SOP Distribution

Routing SOPs for approval

Role of document control

Training

Effective dates

Enforcing SOPs

Management's role

Quality Assurance's role

Personnel's role

Good Documentation Practices

General requirements

GDP basics

Record control

Modifying records in a compliant manner

Attachments and printouts

Examples of documentation errors with attendee participation

Final questions/Answers/Comments

Assessment Opportunity

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



