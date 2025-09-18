Implementing CSA for GxP Systems: Transition, Documentation, and Post-Transition Challenges and Opportunities - 2 Day Online Training, Oct 16th - Oct 17th, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implementing CSA for GxP Systems - Transition, Documentation, and Post-Transition Challenges and Opportunities (Oct 16th - Oct 17th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day online course provides an in-depth guide to implementing Computer Software Assurance (CSA) for GxP-regulated systems.

Computer system validation has been regulated by FDA for more than 30 years, as it relates to systems used in the manufacturing, testing and distribution of a product in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device or other FDA-regulated industries.The FDA requirements ensure thorough planning, implementation, integration, testing and management of computer systems used to collect, analyze and/or report data.

Electronic records and electronic signatures (ER/ES) came into play through guidelines established by FDA in 1997, and disseminated through 21 CFR Part 11.This code describes the basic requirements for validating and documenting ER/ES capability in systems used in an FDA-regulated environment.

In the early 2000s, FDA recognized they could not inspect every computer system at every regulated company and placed the onus on industry to begin assessing all regulated computer systems based on risk.The level of potential risk, should the system fail to operate properly, needed to be the basis for each company's approach to developing a validation approach and rationale as part of the planning process.System size, complexity, business criticality, GAMP5 category and risk rating are the five key components for determining the scope and robustness of testing required to ensure data integrity and product safety.

Until recently, the traditional approach to Computer System Validation (CSV) was believed to be required by FDA. It was also believed that following GAMP5 practices was also a requirement. While FDA will tell industry WHAT is required, they have never dictated HOW those requirements should be met. Each company that is FDA-regulated must use critical thinking, as described in the CSA approach to come up with the most practical and innovative way to adhere to the regulations. They still must meet WHAT FDA requires, but HOW must be evaluated and determined in order to comply.

GAMP5, Second Edition aligns well with CSA, and the two used in concert can provide a more effective and efficient means of reaching compliance for computer systems used in regulated processes.

Why Should You Attend

This Seminar is intended for those involved in planning, execution and support of computer system validation activities, working in the FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics, tobacco and tobacco-related products (e-liquids, e-cigarettes, pouch tobacco, cigars, etc.).

Attendees will learn how to adapt their current method of validating FDA-regulated computer systems to align with both GAMP5, Second Edition, published in July 2022, and CSA, a new approach that is subject of a Draft guidance from FDA that was issued in September 2022. These two guidances will reshape the way companies handle validation of computer systems that are based on newer and more innovative technologies.

Rather than avoiding these modern breakthroughs in technology and continuing to rely on older ways of conducting business, attendees will learn how to adapt their current practices and thinking about validation to leverage these innovative tools and advance their ability to bring their companies to a new level of success. Newer technologies will help them bring more advanced products to the marketplace and this can be achieved by learning how to approach validation to continue meeting FDA compliance. These include cloud-based services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, andsoftware that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT.

Course Agenda:

Day 1 - Foundations & Transition

Identifying GxP systems in your organization

Overview of traditional Computer System Validation (CSV) based on FDA requirements

Introduction to the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach

Understanding the FDA draft guidance on Computer Software Assurance (CSA) and differences from CSV

How GAMP5, 2nd Edition aligns with CSA and impacts validation work

Assessing system size, complexity, business criticality, and risk to develop a comprehensive validation rationale

Conducting a risk assessment to support your validation strategy

Ensuring risk-based testing of system requirements

Preparing a Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) as evidence that all requirements are tested

Day 2 - Compliance, Documentation & Post-Transition Practices

Maintaining systems in a validated state across the entire life cycle

Ensuring data integrity with ALCOA+ principles (Attributable, Legible, Contemporaneous, Original/True Copy, Accurate, Complete, Consistent, Enduring, Available)

Key components of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for electronic records and signatures

for electronic records and signatures Validating COTS, cloud-based, and SaaS solutions

Best practices for GxP documentation and maintaining compliance with FDA requirements

and maintaining compliance with FDA requirements Documenting CSV efforts: requirements, design, development, testing, and operational maintenance

Training requirements to support validation efforts

Incorporating Organizational Change Management (OCM) to enhance adoption of new technologies

to enhance adoption of new technologies Policies and procedures to support ongoing system validation

Performing vendor audits to ensure proper oversight

Preparing for FDA inspections or audits of GxP computer systems

Understanding regulatory influences, current FDA thinking, and trends in compliance and enforcement

, current FDA thinking, and trends in compliance and enforcement Implementing industry best practices to optimize validation, maintain compliance, and ensure data integrity throughout the data lifecycle

Interactive Session:

Q&A with expert instructors to address real-world challenges

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for professionals involved in GxP systems implementation, compliance, and validation, including:

Information Technology Analysts, Developers, and Testers

Software Quality Assurance Professionals

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Specialists/Managers

Regulatory Affairs and Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Risk Management Professionals

Clinical Data Analysts, Managers, and Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders / Subject Matter Experts

Business System / Application Testers

Vendors and Consultants involved in software development, testing, maintenance, and validation within the life sciences industry

