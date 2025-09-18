Yuki Unveils Budget Page, Giving Enterprises Real-Time Governance of Snowflake Costs

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki, the real-time Snowflake cost optimization platform, today announced the launch of its Budget Page, a new feature that provides enterprises with clear, real-time visibility into Snowflake costs.

With the Budget Page, organizations can govern spend by department, project, or workload and set flexible budgets that align with financial goals, all while driving transparency across teams.

“If you’re waiting for your Snowflake invoice to understand spend, you’re already too late. The Budget Page changes that,” said Amir Peres, CTO of Yuki. “We’re giving finance and data leaders a shared language to align costs with accountability and transparency.”

The Transparency Gap

Snowflake’s elasticity enables scale and speed, but also creates cost opacity. Multiple teams often share warehouses, invoices arrive late, and spend attribution is messy. Finance leaders lack accountability, and engineering teams struggle to justify rising bills.





Key Capabilities of the Budget Page

With the new Budget Page, Yuki brings financial clarity into Snowflake environments:

Domains : Flexible groupings defined by users or warehouses that attribute spend by department, project, or workload.

: Flexible groupings defined by users or warehouses that attribute spend by department, project, or workload. Budgets : Track expected spend and monitor usage in real time - without limiting workloads.

: Track expected spend and monitor usage in real time - without limiting workloads. Visual Dashboards : From exec-level summaries to query-level breakdowns, see where money goes and how usage trends evolve.

: From exec-level summaries to query-level breakdowns, see where money goes and how usage trends evolve. Historical Preview: Validate domains with a 30-day lookback before rolling them out.



Business Impact

Finance: Real-time cost transparency and predictable budgets.

Real-time cost transparency and predictable budgets. Data teams: Spot costly workloads before the invoice.

Spot costly workloads before the invoice. Engineering: Optimize resources without performance tradeoffs.



Recent Momentum

The Budget Page follows Yuki’s growing ecosystem presence. The company recently announced availability in the AWS Marketplace , giving AWS customers streamlined access to Yuki’s Snowflake cost optimization capabilities. Yuki also launched in the Snowflake Marketplace, bringing optimization, governance, and cost control directly into the Snowflake environment. These marketplace listings reduce friction in procurement, accelerate deployment, and help enterprises realize cost savings faster.

The Budget Page is now available to all Yuki customers in the platform’s Budget tab. For more information, visit here .

About Yuki

Yuki is a real-time optimization platform for Snowflake environments. Designed for high-scale data teams, Yuki automates warehouse operations and improves performance consistency without code changes or complex integration. Learn more at www.yukidata.com .

