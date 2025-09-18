Completion of share issue

ROVSING DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND DEBT CONVERSION

18 September 2025

Company Announcement no. 388

With reference to company announcement no. 387-2025, Rovsing A/S (“Rovsing”) announces the results of the subscription for the directed issue of new shares and debt conversion.

Rovsing announces the completion of the directed share issue and debt conversion, as all 55,500 new shares have been subscribed and paid for. Out of the total share issue, 44,660 new shares were subscribed for in cash at a subscription price of DKK 59.00 per share (corresponding to the market price as determined by the board of directors), and 10,840 new shares were subscribed for by partial conversion of the convertible loan note dated 8 February 2024 (see company announcement no. 363-2024) at a subscription price of DKK 36.90 per share. The subscriptions were taken up by a selected group of private investors, including members of the board of directors and the management, for a total subscription amount of DKK 3,034,976 (including conversion of debt of DKK 399,996).

The new shares and the related capital increase is expected to be registered with the Danish Business Authority today. The new shares represent 8.10% of Rovsing’s share capital before the capital increase and 7.50% of Rovsing’s share capital after the capital increase. The new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen no later than 23 September 2025.

The new shares will be negotiable instruments with no restrictions to their transferability. The new shares will not carry any special rights. The rights conferred by the new shares, including voting and dividend rights, will apply from the date the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares are to be registered in the name of the holder in Rovsing's register of shareholders.

Following registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority, there will be a total of 740,297 shares of nominal DKK 10.00 each, corresponding to a total share capital of DKK 7,402,970.

“The successful completion of the Issue is a key enabler for Rovsing to execute on the updated strategy, supporting our efforts to perform the necessary due diligence and preparations of clear buy-and-build targets”, says Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO of Rovsing.

Rovsing's board of directors and management would like to thank the investors and the lender who participated in the directed share issue and debt conversion, respectively.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Hjalti Pall Thorvardson, CEO

Tel. + 45 53 39 18 88

E-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk

Sigurd Hundrup, CFO

Tel. + 45 53 39 18 92

E-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

