FactSet Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025

Q4 GAAP revenues of $596.9 million, up 6.2% from Q4 2024. For fiscal 2025, GAAP revenues were $2,321.7 million, up 5.4% year over year.

Organic ASV was $2,370.9 million at August 31, 2025, up 5.7% year over year.

Q4 GAAP operating margin of 29.7%, up approximately 700 bps year over year, and Q4 adjusted operating margin of 33.8%, down 200 bps year over year. For fiscal 2025, GAAP operating margin was 32.2%, up approximately 40 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin was 36.3%, down 150 bps year over year

Q4 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.03, up 73.7% from the prior year, and Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $4.05, up 8.3% year over year. For fiscal 2025, GAAP diluted EPS was $15.55, up 11.8%, and adjusted diluted EPS was $16.98, up 3.2% year over year.

FactSet is providing fiscal 2026 guidance with expected organic ASV growth of 4% - 6%, GAAP revenues in the range of $2,423 to $2,448 million.

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (“FactSet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 ended August 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

GAAP revenues increased 6.2%, or $34.7 million, to $596.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $562.2 million in the prior year period. Organic (1) revenues grew 4.5% year over year to $587.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and organic revenues this quarter was driven by institutional buy-side clients and wealth clients.

increased 6.2%, or $34.7 million, to $596.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $562.2 million in the prior year period. Organic revenues grew 4.5% year over year to $587.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and organic revenues this quarter was driven by institutional buy-side clients and wealth clients. Annual Subscription Value ("ASV") was $2,405.6 million at August 31, 2025, compared with $2,255.4 million at August 31, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,370.9 million at August 31, 2025, up 5.7% or $127.3 million year over year (2) .

("ASV") was $2,405.6 million at August 31, 2025, compared with $2,255.4 million at August 31, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,370.9 million at August 31, 2025, up 5.7% or $127.3 million year over year . Organic ASV increased $81.8 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details.

increased $81.8 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details. GAAP operating margin increased to 29.7% compared with 22.7% for the prior year period, primarily due to growth in revenues and lapping of the prior year's charges related to a Massachusetts sales tax dispute, partially offset by higher employee compensation costs and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 33.8% compared with 35.8% in the prior year period, mainly due to lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual and higher technology expenses.

increased to 29.7% compared with 22.7% for the prior year period, primarily due to growth in revenues and lapping of the prior year's charges related to a Massachusetts sales tax dispute, partially offset by higher employee compensation costs and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 33.8% compared with 35.8% in the prior year period, mainly due to lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual and higher technology expenses. GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 73.7% to $4.03 compared with $2.32 for the same period in fiscal 2024, mainly driven by growth in revenues, a gain on the divestiture of a business and lower operating expenses. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 8.3% to $4.05 compared with $3.74 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues and a lower tax rate, offset by margin compression.

("EPS") increased 73.7% to $4.03 compared with $2.32 for the same period in fiscal 2024, mainly driven by growth in revenues, a gain on the divestiture of a business and lower operating expenses. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 8.3% to $4.05 compared with $3.74 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues and a lower tax rate, offset by margin compression. Net cash provided by operating activities was $212.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 30.0% compared with the prior year period. Free cash flow increased to $178.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $137.2 million for the prior year period, an increase of 29.8%, primarily due to higher operating cash flows.

was $212.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 30.0% compared with the prior year period. Free cash flow increased to $178.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $137.2 million for the prior year period, an increase of 29.8%, primarily due to higher operating cash flows. GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased to 18.7% compared with 23.6% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a lower U.S. tax impact of foreign earnings.

(1) References to "organic" figures in this press release exclude the current year impact of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency.

(2) Beginning in fiscal 2025, FactSet is reporting Organic ASV, rather than Organic ASV plus Professional Services, to focus on the recurring nature of its revenues. This underscores the shift of FactSet's offerings toward providing more managed services and less project-based services.

“FactSet’s strong fourth quarter performance reflects the power of our differentiated data, open platform, and client-centric culture,” said Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of FactSet. “We are at a strategic inflection point, where AI and data-driven innovation are reshaping workflows across financial markets. FactSet has the talent, technology, and data capabilities to lead this transformation. We will continue to build on our foundation of deep and trusted client relationships and disciplined execution while investing to drive sustainable, long-term value for clients and stockholders.”

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Latest August 31, August 31, August 31, FY2025 (Results in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Guidance Revenues $ 596,901 $ 562,187 6.2 % $ 2,321,748 $ 2,203,056 5.4 % $2,305 - $2,325M Organic revenues $ 587,326 $ 562,187 4.5 % $ 2,300,184 $ 2,203,056 4.4 % Operating income $ 177,321 $ 127,858 38.7 % $ 748,303 $ 701,299 6.7 % Adjusted operating income $ 201,701 $ 201,402 0.1 % $ 843,432 $ 832,653 1.3 % Operating margin 29.7 % 22.7 % 32.2 % 31.8 % 32.0% - 33.0% Adjusted operating margin 33.8 % 35.8 % 36.3 % 37.8 % 36.0% - 37.0% Net income $ 153,616 $ 89,496 71.6 % $ 597,040 $ 537,126 11.2 % Adjusted net income $ 154,590 $ 144,089 7.3 % $ 651,617 $ 635,073 2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,555 $ 170,494 43.4 % $ 934,973 $ 847,538 10.3 % Diluted EPS $ 4.03 $ 2.32 73.7 % $ 15.55 $ 13.91 11.8 % $14.80 - $15.40 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.05 $ 3.74 8.3 % $ 16.98 $ 16.45 3.2 % $16.80 - $17.40

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

“FactSet finished fiscal 2025 from a position of strength, with continued growth and operating discipline,” said Helen Shan, FactSet's CFO. “Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, we remain focused on balancing investments with disciplined execution to drive durable, long-term stockholder value.”

Fiscal 2025 Highlights

GAAP revenues increased 5.4% to $2.32 billion, up 4.4% on an organic basis, based primarily on growth in organic revenues driven by institutional buy-side and wealth clients. This result continues FactSet's track record of more than 45 consecutive years of increased revenues for the Company.

increased 5.4% to $2.32 billion, up 4.4% on an organic basis, based primarily on growth in organic revenues driven by institutional buy-side and wealth clients. This result continues FactSet's track record of more than 45 consecutive years of increased revenues for the Company. GAAP operating margin increased to 32.2% compared with 31.8% for the prior year, primarily due to growth in revenues and lapping of the prior year's charges related to a Massachusetts sales tax dispute, partially offset by higher amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 36.3% compared with 37.8% in the prior year driven by lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual and higher technology expenses.

increased to 32.2% compared with 31.8% for the prior year, primarily due to growth in revenues and lapping of the prior year's charges related to a Massachusetts sales tax dispute, partially offset by higher amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 36.3% compared with 37.8% in the prior year driven by lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual and higher technology expenses. GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 11.8% to $15.55, mainly driven by growth in revenues and a gain on the divestiture of a business, partially offset by higher operating expense. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 3.2% to $16.98, primarily driven by growth in revenues and a lower tax rate, offset by margin compression. Fiscal 2025 marks the 29th consecutive year that FactSet has increased its adjusted diluted EPS.

("EPS") increased 11.8% to $15.55, mainly driven by growth in revenues and a gain on the divestiture of a business, partially offset by higher operating expense. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 3.2% to $16.98, primarily driven by growth in revenues and a lower tax rate, offset by margin compression. Fiscal 2025 marks the 29th consecutive year that FactSet has increased its adjusted diluted EPS. Net ca sh prov ided by operating activities was $726.3 million for fiscal 2025, driven by net income and timing of vendor payments and customer collections. Free cash flow increased to $617.5 million for fiscal 2025 compared with $614.7 million for fiscal 2024, an increase of 0.5%, primarily due to higher net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures.

was $726.3 million for fiscal 2025, driven by net income and timing of vendor payments and customer collections. Free cash flow increased to $617.5 million for fiscal 2025 compared with $614.7 million for fiscal 2024, an increase of 0.5%, primarily due to higher net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures. GAAP effective tax rate for fiscal 2025 decreased to 17.2% compared with 17.6% for the 12 months ended August 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a lower U.S. tax impact of foreign earnings.

for fiscal 2025 decreased to 17.2% compared with 17.6% for the 12 months ended August 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a lower U.S. tax impact of foreign earnings. Client count increased by 9.5% or 779 during the fiscal year, while users grew by 9.7% or 20,943 from the prior year.

In May 2025, FactSet increased its quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $1.10 per share. The $0.06 per share increase marks the 26th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis, highlighting FactSet's continued commitment to return value to its stockholders.

The Company returned $460.4 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends during fiscal 2025.

Annual Subscription Value (ASV)

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients.

ASV was $2,405.6 million at August 31, 2025, compared with $2,255.4 million at August 31, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,370.9 million at August 31, 2025, up $127.3 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 5.7%. Organic ASV increased $81.8 million over the last three months.

The buy-side and sell-side organic ASV annual growth rates as of August 31, 2025 were 5.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Buy-side clients, including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, asset owners, partners, hedge funds and corporate clients, accounted for 82% of organic ASV. The remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms, including broker-dealers, banking and advisory firms, and private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenues and ASV

ASV from the Americas was $1,570.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $1,455.4 million. Organic ASV from the Americas increased 6.0% to $1,541.9 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $388.7 million compared with $362.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The Americas quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 5.3% over the prior year period.

ASV from EMEA was $591.6 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $569.7 million. Organic ASV from EMEA increased 4.2% to $586.3 million. EMEA revenues were $147.4 million compared with $143.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The EMEA quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 1.7% over the prior year period.

ASV from Asia Pacific was $243.9 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $230.3 million. Organic ASV from Asia Pacific increased 7.2% to $242.7 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $60.8 million compared with $56.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The Asia Pacific quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 5.9% over the prior year period.

Operational Highlights – Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025

Client count as of August 31, 2025 was 8,996, a net increase of 185 clients in the past three months, driven by corporate and wealth management clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.

User count was 237,324 as of August 31, 2025, a net increase of 16,828 users in the past three months, driven by an increase in wealth management users. The user count does not reflect the fiscal 2025 acquisitions.

Annual ASV retention was greater than 95% as of August 31, 2025. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91% as of August 31, 2025.

Employee headcount was 12,800 as of August 31, 2025, up 3.2% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the sales and technology groups. FactSet's centers of excellence account for approximately 68% of the Company's employees.

A quarterly dividend of $41.4 million, or $1.10 per share, was paid on September 18, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

of $41.4 million, or $1.10 per share, was paid on September 18, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on August 29, 2025. FactSet completed the divestiture of its RMS Partners business, a sell-side research authoring platform, to BlueMatrix. This divestiture of a non-core product offering closed on August 29, 2025 and enhances the focus, efficiency and growth of our Dealmakers product offering. FactSet and BlueMatrix also entered into an enhanced commercial agreement whereby FactSet has become the preferred data provider for BlueMatrix.

FactSet led an investment in BondCliQ and will integrate BondCliQ’s intra-day pricing data for corporate bonds into FactSet's Workstation, Portware Enterprise Trading Solution, and LiquidityBook OMS, to facilitate the efficient development of fixed income analytics for both front and back office professionals.

After the quarter: Sanoke Viswanathan assumed the role as CEO and member of the Board on September 8, 2025. FactSet today announced that Malcolm Frank has been elected as Board Chair, effective September 17, 2025. Mr. Frank succeeds Robin Abrams, who has served as the Board Chair since June 23, 2020, and will remain on the Board. FactSet announced the availability of MarketAxess’ AI-powered CP+ fixed income data within the FactSet Workstation and Real-Time Data Feeds. FactSet announced that J.P. Morgan and Barclays analyst reports are now available as part of FactSet’s Aftermarket Research (AMR) offering.



Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 259,721 shares of its common stock for $106.6 million at an average price of $410.51 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 under the Company’s prior share repurchase program. As of September 1, 2025, up to $400 million was available for share repurchases under the new share repurchase authorization announced last quarter and approved by the Board of Directors on June 17, 2025.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is providing its outlook for fiscal 2026. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2026 Expectations

Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $150 million during fiscal 2026.

GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,423 million to $2,448 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 29.5% to 31.0%.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 34.0% to 35.5%.

FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 18% to 19%.

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.55 to $15.25.

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $16.90 to $17.60.

Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2026. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Conference Call

Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: FactSet Q4 2025 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. Upon registration, you will receive dial-in information and a unique access pin. The earnings presentation will be available on FactSet’s Investor Relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2025, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2025, and will remain accessible through September 18, 2026. A transcript of the earnings call will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and circumstances, industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures or investments, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "indicates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, outcomes, events, or actions and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K, including Item 1A, Risk Factors, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. These measures include: organic revenues, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP at the back of this release.

FactSet uses these non-GAAP financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and such measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance. The Company believes that organic revenues, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS help to fully reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund investments in future growth initiatives. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We are not able to provide reconciliations of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving approximately 9,000 global clients and over 237,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

Kevin.Toomey@factset.com

Media Relations:

Kelsey Goldsmith

+1.207.712.9726

Kelsey.Goldsmith@factset.com







Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 596,901 $ 562,187 $ 2,321,748 $ 2,203,056 Operating expenses Cost of services 288,670 258,196 1,097,782 1,011,945 Selling, general and administrative 130,910 176,133 475,663 489,812 Total operating expenses 419,580 434,329 1,573,445 1,501,757 Operating income 177,321 127,858 748,303 701,299 Other income (expense), net Interest income 2,050 4,020 6,533 14,447 Interest expense (12,886 ) (15,547 ) (56,324 ) (65,778 ) Other income (expense), net 22,466 799 22,446 1,535 Total other income (expense), net 11,630 (10,728 ) (27,345 ) (49,796 ) Income before income taxes 188,951 117,130 720,958 651,503 Provision for income taxes 35,335 27,634 123,918 114,377 Net income $ 153,616 $ 89,496 $ 597,040 $ 537,126 Basic earnings per common share $ 4.07 $ 2.35 $ 15.74 $ 14.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.03 $ 2.32 $ 15.55 $ 13.91 Basic weighted average common shares 37,757 38,007 37,924 38,059 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,158 38,517 38,385 38,618





Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,651 $ 422,979 Investments 17,445 69,619 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $13,789 at August 31, 2025 and $14,581 at August 31, 2024 270,684 228,054 Prepaid taxes 33,600 55,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,379 60,093 Total current assets 729,759 835,848 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 85,203 82,513 Goodwill 1,284,708 1,011,129 Intangible assets, net 1,916,102 1,844,141 Deferred taxes 61,226 61,337 Lease right-of-use assets, net 121,776 130,494 Other assets 105,498 89,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,304,272 $ 4,055,040 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 135,262 $ 178,250 Current debt — 124,842 Current lease liabilities 33,145 31,073 Accrued compensation 130,596 93,279 Deferred revenues 167,852 159,761 Current taxes payable 13,041 40,391 Dividends payable 41,410 39,470 Total current liabilities 521,306 667,066 Long-term debt 1,368,260 1,241,131 Deferred taxes 14,902 8,452 Deferred revenues, non-current 624 1,344 Taxes payable 45,095 40,452 Long-term lease liabilities 157,104 177,521 Other liabilities 10,568 6,614 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,117,859 $ 2,142,580 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,186,413 $ 1,912,460 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,304,272 $ 4,055,040





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended August 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 597,040 $ 537,126 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 157,691 125,187 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 30,982 30,407 Stock-based compensation expense 61,229 63,501 Deferred income taxes (3,545 ) (32,020 ) Gain on divestiture of a business (23,238 ) — Other, net 11,867 14,511 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (42,540 ) 2,195 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65 (29,874 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (59,400 ) 55,347 Accrued compensation 35,666 (20,213 ) Deferred revenues 2,249 4,939 Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (1,161 ) (11,448 ) Lease liabilities, net (40,645 ) (39,320 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 726,260 700,338 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (108,806 ) (85,681 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (348,255 ) — Purchases of investments (18,867 ) (58,636 ) Proceeds from divestiture and maturity or sale of investments 83,155 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (392,773 ) (144,317 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt 803,410 — Repayments of debt (805,000 ) (250,000 ) Dividend payments (159,973 ) (150,667 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 81,688 91,711 Repurchases of common stock (300,457 ) (235,235 ) Other financing activities (27,489 ) (16,659 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (407,821 ) (560,850 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,050 2,364 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (71,284 ) (2,465 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 422,979 425,444 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 351,695 $ 422,979 Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,651 $ 422,979 Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,522 — Restricted cash included in Other assets 7,522 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 351,695 $ 422,979





Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.





Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Organic Revenues

Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenues $ 596,901 $ 562,187 6.2 % $ 2,321,748 $ 2,203,056 5.4 % Acquisition revenues (8,393 ) — (20,663 ) — Currency impact (1,182 ) — (901 ) — Organic revenues $ 587,326 $ 562,187 4.5 % $ 2,300,184 $ 2,203,056 4.4 %





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS.

Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, while adjusted EBITDA further excludes non-recurring non-cash expenses.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Operating income $ 177,321 $ 127,858 38.7 % $ 748,303 $ 701,299 6.7 % Intangible asset amortization 19,136 16,691 73,036 67,383 Business divestiture, acquisitions and related costs 2,993 461 17,761 884 Sales tax dispute(1) — 54,048 2,398 54,048 Executive search costs 1,675 — 1,675 — Restructuring/severance 576 (1,099 ) 259 5,596 Asset impairment — 3,443 — 3,443 Adjusted operating income $ 201,701 $ 201,402 0.1 % $ 843,432 $ 832,653 1.3 % Operating margin 29.7 % 22.7 % 32.2 % 31.8 % Adjusted operating margin(2) 33.8 % 35.8 % 36.3 % 37.8 % Net income $ 153,616 $ 89,496 71.6 % $ 597,040 $ 537,126 11.2 % Intangible asset amortization 16,301 12,390 54,074 49,529 Gain on business divestiture (19,795 ) — (17,205 ) — Business divestiture, acquisitions and related costs 2,550 342 13,150 650 Sales tax dispute(1) — 40,121 1,775 39,727 Executive search costs 1,427 — 1,240 — Restructuring/severance 491 (816 ) 192 4,113 Asset impairment — 2,556 — 2,531 Income tax items — — 1,351 1,397 Adjusted net income(3) $ 154,590 $ 144,089 7.3 % $ 651,617 $ 635,073 2.6 % Net income 153,616 89,496 71.6 % 597,040 537,126 11.2 % Interest expense 12,886 15,547 56,324 65,778 Income taxes 35,335 27,634 123,918 114,377 Depreciation and amortization expense 42,718 34,032 157,691 125,187 EBITDA $ 244,555 $ 166,709 46.7 % $ 934,973 $ 842,468 11.0 % Non-recurring non-cash expenses — 3,785 — 5,070 Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,555 $ 170,494 43.4 % $ 934,973 $ 847,538 10.3 % Diluted EPS $ 4.03 $ 2.32 73.7 % $ 15.55 $ 13.91 11.8 % Intangible asset amortization 0.43 0.32 1.41 1.27 Gain on business divestiture (0.52 ) — (0.45 ) — Business divestiture, acquisitions and related costs 0.07 0.01 0.34 0.02 Sales tax dispute(1) — 1.04 0.05 1.03 Executive search costs 0.03 — 0.03 — Restructuring/severance 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.01 0.11 Asset impairment — 0.07 — 0.07 Income tax items — — 0.04 0.04 Adjusted diluted EPS(3) $ 4.05 $ 3.74 8.3 % $ 16.98 $ 16.45 3.2 % Weighted average common shares (diluted) 38,158 38,517 38,385 38,618



(1) Sales tax dispute relates to a resolved matter with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

(2) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.

(3) For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS, all adjustments for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 14.8% and 25.8%, respectively.



Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Figures may not foot due to rounding Annual Fiscal 2026 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range Revenues $ 2,423 $ 2,448 Operating income $ 750 $ 720 Operating margin 31.0 % 29.5 % Intangible asset amortization $ 75 $ 75 CEO compensation $ 25 $ 25 Discrete items $ 10 $ 12 Adjusted operating income $ 860 $ 832 Adjusted operating margin(a) 35.5 % 34.0 % Net income $ 577 $ 550 Intangible asset amortization 60 60 CEO compensation 20 20 Discrete items 8 10 Adjusted net income $ 665 $ 640 Diluted earnings per common share $ 15.25 $ 14.55 Intangible asset amortization 1.59 1.59 CEO compensation 0.53 0.53 Discrete items 0.23 0.23 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 17.60 $ 16.90



(a) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.





Free Cash Flow

Cash flows provided by operating activities have been reduced by purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software to report non-GAAP free cash flow.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities $ 212,100 $ 163,161 30.0 % $ 726,260 $ 700,338 3.7 % Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (33,966 ) (25,959 ) (108,806 ) (85,681 ) Free Cash Flow $ 178,134 $ 137,202 29.8 % $ 617,454 $ 614,657 0.5 %





Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements.

The numbers below do not include professional services or issuer fees.

Q4'25 Q3'25 Q2'25 Q1'25 Q4'24 Q3'24 Q2'24 Q1'24 % of ASV from buy-side clients 82.0% 82.3% 82.3% 82.1% 82.0% 82.3% 82.0% 82.0% % of ASV from sell-side clients 18.0% 17.7% 17.7% 17.9% 18.0% 17.7% 18.0% 18.0% ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 5.5% 4.0% 4.1% 4.3% 4.9% 5.3% 5.6% 7.2% ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 4.3% 4.0% 2.2% 3.5% 3.8% 3.7% 5.5% 7.6%





The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV.

(In millions) As of August 31, 2025 As reported ASV $ 2,405.6 Currency impact (a) (0.6 ) Acquisition ASV (b) (34.1 ) Organic ASV $ 2,370.9 Organic ASV annual growth rate(c) 5.7 %



(a) The impact from foreign currency movements.

(b) ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.

(c) For comparability purposes, in calculating the organic ASV annual growth rate, the prior year excludes ASV from dispositions completed in the last 12 months.