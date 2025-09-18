Julong Holding Limited to Report First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, September 25, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julong Holding Limited (“Julong” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JLHL), a growth-oriented provider of intelligent integrated solutions, today announced that it will report its first half of fiscal year 2025 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 25, 2025 (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 25, 2025).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Julong Holding Limited First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7d585a76d61344b0a4b32bd2991d5272

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.julongzx.com.

About Julong Holding Limited

Founded in 1997, Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The Company’s comprehensive suite of intelligent integrated solutions includes systems for intelligent security, fire protection, parking, toll collection, broadcasting, identification, data room, emergency command, and city management. Since its inception, Julong has focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through its “deliveries before deadline” and “customers first” initiatives. As Julong continues to cross-sell its service and solution offerings and advance its purpose-built technologies, the Company is well-positioned to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@julongzx.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: julong@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: julong@thepiacentegroup.com