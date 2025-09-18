AirTera℠ Kicks off live DepartureCheck ID authentication and biometric matching: Advancing Aviation Security Through Document Verification and Facial Recognition Technology

RENO, Nev., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirTera℠, a recognized leader in aviation safety and identity management technology, has announced the launch of DepartureCheck, a patent-pending biometric screening platform developed in active collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and key aviation stakeholders. The platform represents a major leap forward in aviation security, enabling real-time identity verification while streamlining the passenger journey and lowering operational risk for aviation partners.

DepartureCheck is designed not just as a tool, but as a platform technology—built to seamlessly integrate with airport, airline, and credentialing systems. It leverages state-of-the-art facial biometrics, advanced document authentication, and real-time cross-referencing with flight manifests to deliver immediate, secure identity validation. By automatically detecting fraudulent or non-compliant IDs and flagging mismatches in traveler data, DepartureCheck dramatically improves front-line security and minimizes the opportunity for human error.

“DepartureCheck reflects what’s possible when innovation is led by industry but shaped in close partnership with government,” says Jiri Marousek, CEO of AirTera℠. “It’s a solution designed not only to raise the bar for aviation security, but to modernize how we think about identity management in transportation. By combining biometric intelligence with seamless interoperability, we’re creating a future where security enhances—not hinders—the passenger experience.”

Built for scalability and resilience, DepartureCheck offers airports and operators a strategic defense against both emerging threats and longstanding inefficiencies. The platform supports modular deployment and is designed for interoperability with tools like FL3XX, a leading aviation management platform, further reducing integration complexity and accelerating implementation timelines.

With DepartureCheck, AirTera℠ continues to position itself at the forefront of aviation innovation by offering technologies that align operational performance with the highest standards of safety, compliance, and customer service.

Key Features and Benefits of DepartureCheck

Real-time biometric matching: DepartureCheck compares passenger faces to official photo IDs instantly, ensuring a secure and seamless boarding process.

Advanced fraud detection: The platform flags expired, fraudulent, or non-compliant identification documents, protecting against security threats.

Manifest validation: DepartureCheck verifies manifest details, cross-checks identities, and prevents errors and risks before passengers step on board.

Automated compliance: Intelligent automation detects identity fraud and streamlines workflows for flight crews and operators.

Aligns with NIST SP 800-53, 800-63, and SOC2 standards.

Implements robust controls for authentication, device security, and principles of least privilege.





Transforming the Passenger Journey

DepartureCheck delivers a fast, intuitive, and touchless boarding experience, eliminating the need for repeated ID checks and paperwork. This technology not only enhances airport security but also modernizes the travel experience for passengers and crews alike.

Partnership with FL3XX

DepartureCheck’s newly formed integration with FL3XX exemplifies the power of industry collaboration to achieve true interoperability. “Our partnership with AirTera℠ reflects a shared vision for smarter, more secure, and more agile aviation,” says Paolo Sommariva, FL3XX Co-Founder and CEO. “By combining our leading aviation management software platform with AirTera℠’s next-generation security solutions, we empower operators and crews to set a new industry standard for safety and efficiency.”

Live Demonstrations in Las Vegas, Nevada, at NBAA BACE 2025

AirTera℠ invites attendees to experience DepartureCheck live at Booth #928 during the NBAA Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition on October 14-16, 2025. Watch real-time demonstrations alongside AirTera℠’s industry-leading Safety Management System (SMS) platform and discover how AirTera℠ and FL3XX are pushing the aviation envelope—from ramp to runway.

About AirTera℠

A service mark of NATA Compliance Services, AirTera℠ is the unified identity, security, safety and compliance platform. Built to meet the evolving demands of TSA, DOT, and FAA regulations, AirTera℠ offers background checks, credentialing, real-time compliance management, biometric services, safety reporting, and industry-leading LMS and training content in one secure platform. Learn more: https://airtera.com

