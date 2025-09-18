Generation Z's Unique Relationship with Alcohol: Challenges and Opportunities for Brands

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: Generation Z and Alcoholic Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on Generation Z and their relationship with alcoholic beverages, examining attitudes and behaviors particular their generation and what they mean for alcohol brands globally.



As more and more Generation Z reach legal drinking age (LDA), alcohol industry attention has begun to increasingly focus on their particular preferences and opportunities to target them as a distinct group separate from their Millennial predecessors.

However, Zoomers' relationship with alcohol is notably different, with moderation and tee-total behavior ascendant, creating new challenges for brands who cannot rely on a status quo with these consumers.



Changing attitudes and behaviors increase the need to establish new connections between brands and Generation Z consumers. The alcohol industry may be less able to make money from mass market, lower-value products, unless they can draw on sizeable legacy audiences.

Generation Z's desire to experiment and enjoy new experiences offers potential to gain their attention via co-branding initiatives, particularly in the RTD spirits setting.

Traditional, volume-based categories like mainstream beer cannot be relied on if early Generation Z trends continue.

Memorable flavors, packaging, and settings will be key to attracting Zoomers on-trade, while their preference for at-home consumption means ensuring retail availability and practicality (e.g. via RTD options).

Generation Z is already a key driver in the low/no market, making them essential as more reach LDA and establish either teetotal or moderated alcohol routines.

