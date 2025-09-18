Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2034 Driven by Regenerative Medicine and Chronic Disease Therapies

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide cord blood banking services market size is expected to reach approximately USD 5.81 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 3.27 billion in 2025. The market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.61% from 2025 to 2034. The life-saving applications of these services for the transplantation of stem cells and bone marrow, and the promising future research, fuel the expansion of cord blood banking.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4306

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Key Highlights

In terms of revenue, the global cord blood banking services market was valued at USD 3,270 billion in 2025.

It is predicted to exceed USD 5,810 million by 2034.

The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.61% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.28% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By storage services, the private cord blood banks segment held the major market share in 2024.

By storage services, the public cord blood banks segment is growing rapidly between 2025 and 2034.

By component, the cord tissue segment captured the highest market share in 2024.

By component, the cord blood segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

By application, the diabetes segment generated the major marker share in 2024.

By application, the cancer disease segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



What are the Cord Blood Banking Services?

The rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, immune system diseases, and genetic disorders raises the need for collecting and storing umbilical cord blood stem cells of newborns. The rising public awareness of the potential benefits of cord blood stem cells in treating any health condition of babies drives the significance of the market. The huge acceptance of stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine is fueled by stem cell research, cryopreservation, and processing techniques.

In September 2024, Cordlife Group announced the restart of its cord blood banking activities in Singapore with enhanced processing and storage facilities. These facilities are now strengthening the operational protocols that introduce an improved laboratory monitoring system. (Source: https://www.expresshealthcare.in/)



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Trends

What are the Recent Breakthroughs in the Market?

Research, Popularity, and Promising Future: The ongoing research on stem cells and investments by countries in stem cell research fuel the technological advancements. The increased number of parents who are interested in stem cell preservation impacts its popularity significantly. The immense potential of umbilical cord blood stem cells to treat various life-threatening diseases saves the lives of newborns.





The ongoing research on stem cells and investments by countries in stem cell research fuel the technological advancements. The increased number of parents who are interested in stem cell preservation impacts its popularity significantly. The immense potential of umbilical cord blood stem cells to treat various life-threatening diseases saves the lives of newborns. Therapeutic Applications: The expansion of private and public banking brings various clinical applications of cord blood stem cells into action, which include approved uses to treat leukemias, lymphomas, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, and inherited immune deficiencies. The emerging uses of these cells revolve around the treatment of cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, type 1 diabetes, stroke recovery, cardiovascular repair, spinal cord injuries, and acquired brain injuries.



What are the Latest Government Initiatives for Cord Blood Banking Services?

1. Abu Dhabi, UAE – Launch of the Region’s Largest Hybrid Cord Blood Bank

In May 2024, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and M42 launched the Abu Dhabi Biobank, featuring the region's largest hybrid cord blood bank. This initiative aims to collect and preserve newborn stem cells for potential treatments of diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and cancer. The biobank offers both public and private donation options, contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for life sciences and personalized healthcare.

2. United States – Family Cord Blood Banking Act

In June 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Family Cord Blood Banking Act (H.R. 8882), which aims to treat the cost of private umbilical cord blood banking services as a medical care expense for tax deduction purposes. This initiative seeks to make private cord blood banking more accessible to families by providing tax relief, thereby encouraging the preservation of cord blood for potential future medical use.

3. Singapore – Conditional Resumption of Cord Blood Banking Services

In August 2024, Singapore's Ministry of Health allowed Cordlife Group Limited to resume cord blood banking services under strict conditions. The company is permitted to collect, test, process, and store no more than 30 new cord blood units per month from September 2024 to January 2025. This decision followed audits confirming that Cordlife had met essential requirements, including validating new processing methods and implementing improved monitoring systems.

4. New York State, USA – Public Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Program

In 2023, New York State introduced legislation to establish a public umbilical cord blood banking program within the Department of Health. The program aims to promote public awareness of cord blood banking, support research into its uses, and facilitate pre-delivery arrangements for public donations. The initiative includes developing educational materials and establishing a statewide toll-free number for information and donor coordination.

5. FamiCord Group – Expansion of Placenta Banking Services

In 2024, FamiCord Group expanded its placenta banking services to new markets, including Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Bulgaria, and the UAE. Placenta tissue contains non-hematopoietic stem cells, which are being explored for advanced therapeutic applications. This expansion reflects a growing interest in preserving placental tissue for potential medical treatments and underscores the group's commitment to innovative biobanking services.

➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cord-blood-banking-services-market

How does AI benefit the Cord Blood Banking Services?

Artificial intelligence can be applied in certain key areas of umbilical cord blood biobanking, which include informed consent management, sample management, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, and diagnostic screening. Moreover, AI contributes to genomic data provision, detection of data errors in biospecimen records, quality assessment, and predictive modelling. AI can revolutionize the biobanking process by enhancing the use of cord blood stem cells for both biomedical research and clinical applications.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Opportunities

What is the Future of Cord Blood Banking Services?

In August 2025, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited announced the launch of LongevityBank for the expansion of its cord-blood-derived immunotherapy platform. This initiative planned to invest up to US$500,000 in LongevityBank to advance the preservation of clinical-scale natural killer (NK) cells from cord blood units. (Source: https://www.quiverquant.com/news )

In August 2025, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited introduced an at-the-market (ATM) offering program to raise $4.3 million through R.F. Lafferty & Co. as sales agent. The company announced that its recent acquisition of a cord blood bank attracted 2,500 new customers in August 2024, which contributed to its 2025 revenue. (Source: https://www.stocktitan.net)

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Limitations and Challenges

What are the Major Concerns in the Cord Blood Banking Services Market?

Cost and Accessibility: The high costs of cord blood banking limit the network of stem cell facilities. The private banking holds the usual pricing from Rs. 100,000 to 300,000 for collecting and processing. These private banks offer an average yearly storage fee of Rs. 60,000. The number of public cord blood banks is limited, which creates hurdles for people to access services at no cost.



The high costs of cord blood banking limit the network of stem cell facilities. The private banking holds the usual pricing from Rs. 100,000 to 300,000 for collecting and processing. These private banks offer an average yearly storage fee of Rs. 60,000. The number of public cord blood banks is limited, which creates hurdles for people to access services at no cost. Quality Control and Testing Issues: Quality control and testing are important in cord blood banking to ensure the compliance of samples with quality standards. The challenges are associated with sample contamination or infectious disease screening. These factors affect the use and efficiency of the cord blood.



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 3.09 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.27 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 4.76 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 5.81 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.61% Market Size in 2025 USD 1.12 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1.57 Billion Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Storage Services, Component, Application, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players Global Cord Blood Corporation, CBR Systems Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. (ViaCord LLC), Cryo-Cell International, Cordlife Group Limited, AlphaCord LLC, ATCC, CSG-BIO, California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC, Cord Blood Foundation (Smart Cells International), Singapore Cord Blood Bank, FamiCord, and others.



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting



Cord Blood Banking Market Growth Fueled by Regenerative Medicine and Genetic Disease Therapies

Precedence Research reports that the global cord blood banking market is projected to rise from USD 18.56 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 28.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.02%. This steady growth is attributed to the increasing demand for stem cell preservation, rapid advancements in regenerative medicine, and the expanding use of cord blood in treating cancers, immune disorders, and genetic diseases.

Cord blood banking is gaining global recognition as a critical part of modern healthcare infrastructure, with both private and public banks advancing technologies in collection, processing, and cryopreservation. Rising parental awareness, supportive government initiatives, and clinical research breakthroughs continue to accelerate adoption, positioning cord blood banking as a cornerstone of future personalized medicine.

Cord Blood Banking Market Key Takeaways

The global cord blood banking market was valued at USD 17.67 billion in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 28.83 billion by 2034.

The cord blood banking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 38% in 2024

By type of bank, the cord blood banking market's private bank segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By services, the processing segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By application. The cancer segment significantly contributes to the market and is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospital segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

Cord Blood Banking Market Leading Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Takara Bio (Japan)

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Charles River Laboratories International (US)

Cynata Therapeutics (Australia)

Mesoblast (Australia)

Cellular Dynamics International (US)

Organogenesis (US)

Osiris Therapeutics (US)

Gamida Cell (Israel)

Pluristem Therapeutics (Israel)

Athersys (US)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Israel)

Cellectis (France)

Ncardia AG (Germany)

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3995

How does North America Dominate the Cord Blood Banking Services Market in 2024?



North America dominated the market in 2024, owing to supportive healthcare infrastructure, government support, and favorable regulations. In June 2025, America’s Blood Centers took an urgent action towards expanding the use of blood in ambulances and making the blood supply a national priority. These efforts were made to strengthen the cyber resilience of the blood community and support the safety and availability of the blood supply. For this purpose, over 100 leading organizations from across the nation united at the launch of the advocacy week 2025, which is an annual initiative by the America’s Blood Centers. This initiative united various stakeholders to display the importance of blood for patients, the healthcare system, and communities.

Furthermore, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) focuses on blood donations to save the lives of patients who are dealing with trauma, surgery, and conditions like sickle cell disease. It helps patients to access blood, blood products, and blood transfusions while undergoing severe health conditions.

However, the Association for the Advancement of Blood Banking and Biotherapies (AABB), located in Maryland, reported the integration of AI and data sciences in blood banking, which benefits from the new computational methods in transfusion science. Likewise, the State of New Jersey, the Department of Health in the U.S., introduced a blood bank licensing and regulatory compliance program to protect the health and safety of blood donors and transfusion recipients. This program was launched under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Services to ensure the safe and effective collection and transfusion of blood and blood products.

How big the U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market?

The U.S. cord blood banking services market size was evaluated at USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 1.57 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2025 to 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4306

U.S. Market Trends

The California Department of Public Health, situated in California, United States, is dedicated to advancing cord blood banking through genetic disease screening programs, prenatal disease screening programs, communication, and education. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Blood Stem Cell in the U.S. is committed to spreading the importance of cord blood banking in changing the lives of people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several cell and gene therapy products that are licensed from the Office of Therapeutic Products (OTP).

What is the Potential of the Cord Blood Banking Services Market in the Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to advancements in research and technology and supportive government initiatives. The market gets impacted by demographics, healthcare policies, economic factors, and cultural traditions of the Asian Pacific countries. The emerging trends of personalized marketing approaches and in-home consultations play a crucial role in countries like India.

The favorable regulatory environment and unique marketing strategies across this region present immense growth opportunities for the marketing of cord blood banking. Community banking is becoming popular across this region due to its compliance with consumer healthcare needs and social values. In July 2025, the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Sri Lanka conducted a program on incident management and corrective action to strengthen transfusion safety through the WHO-recommended Quality System Essentials (QSEs).

India

The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) provides blood transfusion services. India remains ahead in the marketing of cord blood banking through a successive interaction between a sales representative from a cord blood bank and parents. India has also adopted the community banking concept that is popular among Indian and Singaporean consumers.

The Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) introduced the unified health interface (UHI) that features blood bank discovery through e-RaktKosh. This is a network that allows patients to find the blood banks and assess their availability using the C-DAC e-RaktKosh platform. (Source: https://www.cdac.in)



In May 2025, the Ministry of Science and Technology launched the voluntary blood donation drive to support national security efforts. Ministry of Science and Technology has inaugurated this organization in partnership with Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Indian Red Cross Society, highlighting the Ministry among the first launches as an initiative. (Source: https://www.pib.gov.in)

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Segmentation Analysis

Storage Services Analysis

How does the Private Cord Blood Banks Segment Dominate the Cord Blood Banking Services Market in 2024?

The private cord blood banks segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the immediate access to stored cord blood for families without the time-consuming search for a matching donor from a public bank. The expanding clinical trials, promising research, and hybrid banking models drive the growth in regenerative medicine. The flexibility of access to cord blood for family members and guaranteed match ensures transparency in private cord blood banking services.

The public cord blood banks segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to free services for the donor and greater community benefit. The broad treatment applications raise the need for cord blood from public blood banks. The extensive clinical research expanded the therapeutic potential of stem cells stored in public blood banks.

Component Analysis

What made Cord Tissue the Dominant Segment in the Cord Blood Banking Services Market in 2024?

The cord tissue segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties and immunomodulatory benefits. The cord tissues can be used for the clinical investigation of several neurological conditions, such as autism, cerebral palsy, stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, spinal cord injury, etc. The cord tissues have the potential to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The cord blood segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the established and expanded treatments for blood and immune system disorders with a low risk of complications. The immediate access to treatments and increased donor matches raised the significance of cord blood transplants. The private and public blood banking services provide peace of mind to families who are dealing with certain genetic diseases.

Application Analysis

How did the Diabetes Segment Dominate the Cord Blood Banking Services Market in 2024?

The diabetes segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the ongoing clinical research in diabetes for improved metabolic function, reduced insulin dependency, and reduced inflammation for diabetes patients. The future therapeutic options of cord blood for diabetes have expanded its research and development. The use of unique properties of cord blood cells helps to treat autoimmune and metabolic aspects of diabetes.

The cancer disease segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the use of cord blood stem cells in blood cancer treatments. The growth of cord blood banking is accelerated by its numerous advantages over traditional bone marrow transplants. The future potential in the oncology sector is driven by advancements in engineered T-cells, expansion of stem cells, and improved engraftment techniques.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Top Companies in the Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Cord Blood Registry - Cord Blood Registry provides comprehensive cord blood and tissue banking services with a focus on advanced stem cell preservation for future medical treatments.

- Cord Blood Registry provides comprehensive cord blood and tissue banking services with a focus on advanced stem cell preservation for future medical treatments. ViaCord - ViaCord offers personalized cord blood and tissue banking solutions, emphasizing the potential use of stem cells in regenerative medicine and family health.

- ViaCord offers personalized cord blood and tissue banking solutions, emphasizing the potential use of stem cells in regenerative medicine and family health. Cryo-Cell International - Cryo-Cell International delivers reliable cord blood and cord tissue storage with an emphasis on safety, quality, and accessibility for potential therapeutic uses.

- Cryo-Cell International delivers reliable cord blood and cord tissue storage with an emphasis on safety, quality, and accessibility for potential therapeutic uses. Global Cord Blood Corporation - Global Cord Blood Corporation specializes in collecting, processing, and storing cord blood stem cells, with a wide network across Asia to support families worldwide.

- Global Cord Blood Corporation specializes in collecting, processing, and storing cord blood stem cells, with a wide network across Asia to support families worldwide. Cordlife Group - Cordlife Group provides cord blood banking services along with comprehensive prenatal screening, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and research collaborations.

- Cordlife Group provides cord blood banking services along with comprehensive prenatal screening, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and research collaborations. FamiCord Group - FamiCord Group offers cord blood and tissue banking services, backed by extensive experience in stem cell collection, storage, and clinical applications in Europe.

- FamiCord Group offers cord blood and tissue banking services, backed by extensive experience in stem cell collection, storage, and clinical applications in Europe. Americord Registry - Americord Registry emphasizes family-oriented cord blood and tissue banking, including innovative options like placental blood storage for enhanced therapeutic potential.

- Americord Registry emphasizes family-oriented cord blood and tissue banking, including innovative options like placental blood storage for enhanced therapeutic potential. LifeCell International - LifeCell International delivers cord blood and tissue banking services with a strong focus on scientific research and advanced preservation technologies.

- LifeCell International delivers cord blood and tissue banking services with a strong focus on scientific research and advanced preservation technologies. StemCyte - StemCyte offers global cord blood banking services with an emphasis on high-quality stem cell collection and availability for transplantation and regenerative therapies.

- StemCyte offers global cord blood banking services with an emphasis on high-quality stem cell collection and availability for transplantation and regenerative therapies. CryoHoldco - CryoHoldco provides secure cord blood and tissue banking solutions, leveraging advanced cryopreservation methods to ensure long-term stem cell viability.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In March 2025, Cord Blood Registry families led the way in utilizing cord blood stem cells through the increased number of cord blood samples CBR for regenerative medicine. 780 cord blood samples have been released by CBR for use in transplant and regenerative medicine.(Source: https://www.cordblood.com/)



In July 2025, LifeCell International published guidelines for the collection, processing, testing, storage, and release of umbilical cord blood associated with cord blood banking. ICMR has suggested utilizing umbilical cord blood in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantations. (Source: https://www.lifecell.in)

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Storage Services

Public Cord Blood Banks

Private Cord Blood Banks

By Component

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

By Application

Cancer Disease

Diabetes

Blood Disease

Immune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4306

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Stem Cell Banking Market: Explore how cryopreservation of stem cells is revolutionizing personalized therapies and future healthcare solutions

➡️ Cell Banking Outsourcing Market: Discover how outsourcing is driving efficiency, compliance, and scalability in global cell line preservation

➡️ Blood Bank Market: Analyze how digitalization, automation, and advanced screening are enhancing safety and accessibility of blood services

➡️ Egg Freezing and Embryo Banking Market: See how fertility preservation technologies are empowering family planning and reproductive healthcare

➡️ Cell Therapy Market: Track how breakthrough cell-based treatments are transforming chronic disease management and oncology care

➡️ Allogeneic Cell Therapy Devices Market: Examine how innovative devices are supporting scalable and safe delivery of donor-derived cell therapies

➡️ Tissue Engineering Market: Gain insights into how bioengineered tissues are reshaping regenerative medicine and organ replacement strategies

➡️ Biopreservation Market: Learn how advanced preservation techniques are safeguarding biological samples for research and therapeutic applications.