The U.S.-Saudi Water Summit – New Water Investment Opportunity

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Water Authority (SWA) and Global Water Intelligence (GWI) announce the U.S.-Saudi Water Summit, taking place October 3, 2025, in Palo Alto, California. This high-level international platform brings together senior government officials, regulators, utilities, investors, technology providers, and research institutions from both countries to explore unprecedented collaboration opportunities in the global water sector.

In the heart of Silicon Valley, the summit will showcase Saudi Arabia's comprehensive water transformation journey and explore unmatched opportunities for external partners to engage in co-investment, co-innovation, and long-term collaboration. The summit is a strategic bridge between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States – a platform to shape the global future of water through innovation, governance, and cross-border partnerships.

Led by His Excellency, Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, President of the Saudi Water Authority, the opening plenary will examine what Saudi Arabia’s new model of investment means for the global water industry - combining public investment with private sector innovation. The day follows with forums, panel discussions, and presentations addressing the entire water value chain, covering governance and regulatory frameworks, water resource management, desalination and advanced treatment technologies, digital transformation, climate resilience, privatization opportunities, and innovation in water solutions.

The summit will feature strategic partnership ceremonies with leading U.S. institutions including SWA, California Public Utilities Commission, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Ministry of Investment, PlugandPlay, Arizona State University Water Institute, and more. Admission is free for all attendees – registration is by invitation following application at https://landing.globalwaterintel.com/US-Saudi-Water-Summit/register%20interest.html?f24_pid=&utm_campaign=US-Saudi%20Water%20Summit%20Startups&utm_source=force24&utm_medium=email&utm_content=textlink

