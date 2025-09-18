Bank of Åland Plc: Change of leadership at the Bank of Åland’s Swedish branch





Bank of Åland Plc

Changes board/management/auditors

September 18, 2025, 14.00 EEST

Change of leadership at the Bank of Åland’s Swedish branch

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland and Magnus Johansson, CEO of the Bank of Åland’s Swedish branch and member of the Group Executive Team, have jointly agreed that Johansson will step down from his position. The decision takes effect immediately.

Sebastian Schmidt has been appointed Acting CEO of the Bank of Åland’s Swedish branch. Schmidt has been with the Bank of Åland since the start of its Swedish operations in 2009, with a focus on Private Banking as well as business and concept development. His long experience and deep understanding of both clients and the organisation make him well equipped to lead the branch for the time being.

“On behalf of the Bank of Åland’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Magnus Johansson for his contribution to the bank’s development in Sweden,” says Nils Lampi, Chairman of the Board.

