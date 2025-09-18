OBOOK Holdings Inc. Announces Online Investor Day Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Direct Listing





ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. ("OBOOK" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced that it will host an Online Investor Day at 10:30 am ET on September 19, 2025, in connection with its planned direct listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The Investor Day will focus on OBOOK’s strategy to build a comprehensive, blockchain-powered payment infrastructure that spans the hospitality, e-commerce, and payments sectors. Leveraging blockchain technology, OBOOK aims to create a seamless and secure access where stablecoins enable businesses and consumers to conduct cross-border transactions efficiently and cost-effectively. The Company believes its approach positions OBOOK as a key player in the global transition to digital currency adoption, offering innovative solutions for industries such as hospitality and e-commerce to enhance their payment systems, reduce friction, and increase transaction transparency.

For those interested, please see the online event details and information below, and use the Zoom Meeting link provided to participate.

Investor Day Details

Event: OBOOK Holdings Inc. Online Investor Day

Date: September 19, 2025

Time: 10:30 am ET

Participation Link: https://events.zoom.us/ev/Aroh6tW9Z2AKmPm6-ipOoEGXkwkryB1oRARTKiTV6IFeKVa2APiS~AtIa37Um7jZXN_wCu2Mk1tLXVzyC2S4DU7BsSJWS823AfgzNV39XMji9ZA

Company Presenters:

Darren Wang, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

John Hsieh, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer

Winnie Lin, Chief Financial Officer

Maras Chen, Chief Technology Architect

Henry Fan, Host & Investor Relations Director



Note:

The event will be held in English and is open to the public, including investors, analysts, and media. Registration is required to access the webcast.

The session will allow live type-in questions on Zoom. Please indicate your name and respective organization in the Zoom chat to ensure your questions are addressed and appropriate follow-up can be made.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's website within 24 hours after the event, please visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/news/2025?lang=en.

A registration statement relating to the Company securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

OBOOK Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

Henry Fan, Investor Relations Director

ir@owlting.com

OBOOK Holdings Inc. Media Relations

Michael Hsu, Public Relations Director

pr_office@owlting.com

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Jack Wang, Managing Director

OwlTing@BlueshirtGroup.co

The Piacente Group, Investor Relations

Dana Cheng, Vice President

OwlTing@thepiacentegroup.com

