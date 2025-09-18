Gigablue Strengthens Deep-Sea Monitoring Capabilities with Custom ROV

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigablue, a leading innovator in marine carbon dioxide removal technology, today unveiled a new custom-built remotely operated vehicle (ROV) as part of its measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verification (MMRV) protocol of its long-term carbon sequestration operations in the deep ocean. The new ROV is part of Gigablue’s broader suite of in-situ tools co-developed with global partners to generate reliable, ground-truth data on the permanence and effectiveness of its process.

The advanced ROV, built in collaboration with leading underwater robotics manufacturer Astral-Subsea , was customized to support Gigablue’s Microalgae Carbon Fixation and Sinking (MCFS) method – an approach that helps native phytoplankton grow and sink carbon safely to the ocean floor using engineered substrates. Equipped with advanced tracking, imaging, and multi-depth sampling features, the new ROV significantly expands Gigablue’s MMRV efforts.





Gigablue also collaborates with New Zealand’s Seaworks , which provides vessels for transportation and deployment operations, including dedicated research vessels. Kernohan Engineering also delivers a range of solutions for Gigablue’s deployments, including rings for substrate deployment in controlled areas for close in-situ monitoring, as well as floats, AIS buoys, and more.

“Gigablue works with global collaborators to ensure that Gigablue’s system is tested and verified under real-world conditions, from deployment through long-term ocean monitoring. The new ROV will significantly enhance Gigablue’s ability to study, track and verify the behavior of our substrates as they sink through the water column to the deep ocean,” said Dotan Levy, co-founder and CEO of Gigablue. “By working hand-in-hand with Astral-Subsea, Seaworks, Kernohan Engineering, and other leading scientific institutions around the world, we are advancing our commitment to rigorous, scientifically-grounded, and transparent carbon removal at scale.”

The partnership with Astral-Subsea builds on earlier work in 2024, when Gigablue deployed a compact ROV to observe particle descent below the thermocline to depths of 150 meters. That initial mission offered valuable insights into the composition and dynamics of Gigablue’s substrate through the water column. Recognizing the need for deeper and more comprehensive insights, the teams co-designed this next-generation vehicle, with key upgrades including:

Extended depth range : Now operational to 500 meters, more than triple the previous reach.

: Now operational to 500 meters, more than triple the previous reach. Controlled multi-depth sampling : A new unit collects and isolates particles from multiple depths in a single deployment, with particle-specific sampling capabilities adaptable to different substrate versions.

: A new unit collects and isolates particles from multiple depths in a single deployment, with particle-specific sampling capabilities adaptable to different substrate versions. Optical tracking and high-resolution imaging : Enhanced cameras deliver clearer visual monitoring to track Gigablue’s substrate in-situ and observe particle sinking rates with greater accuracy.

: Enhanced cameras deliver clearer visual monitoring to track Gigablue’s substrate in-situ and observe particle sinking rates with greater accuracy. Enhanced stability and maneuverability: Improves performance at depth, supporting more precise sampling.

With a compact design, internal battery system, and a thin, 4mm, 1200m-long fiber optic tether, the ROV can launch from small vessels – cutting down both emissions and costs, without sacrificing performance. Preliminary trials of the new system have already been conducted in the Gulf of Aqaba, with additional open ocean deployments planned in the coming months. This new system will be utilized during Gigablue’s upcoming deployment season within New Zealand’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“This custom ROV makes deep-sea monitoring more accessible and affordable,” said Oded Ezra, Founder, Astral-Subsea. “Together, with Gigablue’s global partners, we’re proud to support this important mission to scale responsible ocean-based carbon removal.”

About Gigablue

Gigablue offers a deep science-based solution to combat climate change while helping corporations and countries reach their net-zero goals. Their pioneering carbon dioxide removal system focuses on effective and safe export CO₂ to the deep ocean. Deployed geo-specific engineered substrates sink rapidly and predictably, ensuring long-term carbon storage for centuries to thousands of years. Utilizing in-situ sampling and precise measurement techniques to obtain ground-truth evidence of sequestered carbon, Gigablue provides reliable and safe CDR. By collaborating with research institutions and environmental communities, Gigablue is dedicated to delivering substantial benefits for both the planet and its inhabitants.

