Bryan Adams Headlines Citytv’s Star-Studded Holiday Programming Slate

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Citytv and Citytv+ are delivering a gift-wrapped lineup of star-powered specials, merry movies, heartwarming surprises, and much more, beginning November 23.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams headlines new Citytv original Bryan Adams and Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam, a one-hour special featuring festive hits and appearances from Alessia Cara, Alan Doyle, Barenaked Ladies, Lights, The Sheepdogs, and more – all set in Bryan’s intimate in-the-round Warehouse studio. With the warmth, spontaneity, and front-row energy of a live jam session, audiences are invited to share in the music, memories, and holiday magic. Broadcast details to be announced in the coming months.

“The holidays have always been a special time for me and I'm thrilled to be joined by some of Canada's most talented artists. The Great Big Holiday Jam is going to be joyful and unforgettable – the perfect soundtrack to the season,” said Bryan Adams.

On November 23, Citytv delivers the magic of the season in a live broadcast of the Original Santa Claus Parade from downtown Toronto. The live broadcast will be hosted by Breakfast Television’s Dina Pugliese, Tim Bolen, Rick Campanelli, and Devo Brown who will bring all the action from the parade route featuring a stunning array of decorated floats, lively bands, marchers, and more. More details on the Original Santa Claus Parade to be announced in the coming weeks.

NEW HOLIDAY-THEMED SERIES AND SPECIALS INCLUDE:

Citytv Very Merry Movies on Citytv and Citytv+

Bake Master Battle with Dina Pugliese, April Julian, and Dwight Smith on Food Network and Citytv+

Come Dine With Me Canada on Food Network and Citytv+

Then, ring in the New Year with the biggest party on television, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, airing December 31 on Citytv and Citytv+





APPLY NOW TO BE PART OF THE PRICE IS RIGHT TONIGHT

Come On Down, Canada! This December, Canadians can take part in The Price is Right Tonight, an all-new one-hour primetime edition of the iconic smash-hit global format from Fremantle, The Price is Right, hosted by legendary comedian and television personality Howie Mandel. Every seat in the audience gives attendees a chance to be a contestant on the show! Canadians can apply now at www.thepriceisrighttonight.ca. The Price is Right Tonight is slated to air on Citytv and Citytv+, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media, in Spring 2026.

“I’m thrilled to invite fans from all walks of life to come and be part of The Price is Right Tonight. It’s a unique opportunity to experience the excitement and joy of one of television’s most successful and longest-running gameshows in TV history. If you love fun, games, and winning incredible prizes, now’s your chance!” said Howie Mandel, Host, The Price is Right Tonight.

