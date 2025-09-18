Press Release no. 08/2025

Aarhus Municipality intends to award cBrain® a contract

Copenhagen, September 18, 2025

Aarhus Municipality has completed a tender process to select a new digital case and document management platform. cBrain is pleased to announce that Aarhus Municipality has informed the company of its intention to award the contract to cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN).

Aarhus is Denmark’s second-largest municipality, with more than 375,000 residents and approximately 28,000 employees, making it Jutland’s largest workplace.

The tender is currently in a standstill period.





Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO





















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

Attachment