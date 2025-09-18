Press Release no. 08/2025
Aarhus Municipality intends to award cBrain® a contract
Copenhagen, September 18, 2025
Aarhus Municipality has completed a tender process to select a new digital case and document management platform. cBrain is pleased to announce that Aarhus Municipality has informed the company of its intention to award the contract to cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN).
Aarhus is Denmark’s second-largest municipality, with more than 375,000 residents and approximately 28,000 employees, making it Jutland’s largest workplace.
The tender is currently in a standstill period.
Best regards
Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO
Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to
Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973
Attachment