Cre8 Enterprise Limited Develops AI-Enhanced Translation Workflow Transformation

Hong Kong, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8 Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: CRE) (“Cre8” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based integrated financial printing service provider, announced today that it undergoes to develop artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools internally to support translation, typesetting, proofreading and design across its operations.

Such AI-driven enhancements deliver improved accuracy, faster turnaround times to clients and cost efficient, while a new client portal enables real-time project visibility and secure communications. The AI-enhanced translation function is able to handle large volumes of texts quickly without additional labor costs, making it ideal for repetitive translations and cutting costs by up to 90% compared to traditional human translation. Also, the AI-enhanced translation memory stores previously translated phrases and segments, enabling for future reuses that reduces duplicate translation efforts, speeds up turnaround time, and brings cost savings, especially on recurring content. At the same time, the Company is exploring strategic partnerships with external technology leaders to further broaden the usages of the developed tools.

These innovations will advance the Company’s digital transformation strategy, setting new industry standards for efficiency and transparency.



About Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ: CRE)

Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides 24/7 integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market in Hong Kong under its brand, “Cre8”. The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers’ financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. In addition to these core services, it has expanded its offerings to include complementary design services such as website design, branding, and content creation for marketing materials. Moreover, it is now providing technological support to its customers by disseminating and publishing announcements, circulars, financial reports, and industry news feeds through a website of its “Cre8IR” brand.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with the changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For more information, please contacts:

Cre8 Enterprise Limited

Email: ir@cre8corp.com

Phone: +852 3693 2688