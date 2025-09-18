US NGS Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033: Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, QIAGEN, Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Takara Bio, Hamilton, Geneious, BioMerieux

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Next Generation Sequencing Market - Applications & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach US$ 16.57 billion by 2033 from US$ 3.88 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025-2033.

Some of the main reasons propelling the market include the growing demand for tailored medications from the general public, the growing use of products in environmental and agricultural research, and many developments in automation and data analysis.





In molecular biology, next generation sequencing (NGS), sometimes referred to as high-throughput sequencing, is a state-of-the-art technique that establishes the exact arrangement of nucleotides (adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine) in a DNA or RNA molecule. NGS has transformed genomics research by making it possible for researchers to quickly and affordably sequence vast amounts of genetic material. Numerous sectors, including genomics, genetics, customized medicine, and biomedical research, can benefit from this technique.

In a single run, these machines may produce enormous volumes of sequencing data. Applications such as transcriptomics, metagenomics, whole-genome sequencing, and others depend on this high throughput. Each of the several NGS platforms has its own chemistry and technology. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences (PacBio), Ion Torrent (now a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific), and Illumina are a few examples of popular systems. Every platform has distinct benefits and drawbacks that affect which applications it is appropriate for.



The market for next-generation sequencing in the US has grown significantly in recent years due to the rising need for customized therapy. NGS is being used more and more by pharmaceutical firms and healthcare practitioners to examine the genomes of individual patients, allowing for the creation of targeted treatments and the personalization of treatment regimens. This strategy minimizes the use of useless medicines, improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare expenditures. The market's growth of applications outside of healthcare is another noteworthy trend. Environmental research and agriculture are increasingly using the technique extensively. By using NGS to examine the genetic composition of crops and livestock, scientists and farmers may create more robust and effective farming methods.

In order to better understand ecological dynamics and the effects of human activity on the environment, environmental researchers also utilize NGS to track biodiversity, analyze ecosystems, and keep an eye on environmental changes. Additionally, improvements in automation and data analysis are driving the use of NGS. The entrance hurdle for labs and research centers is decreasing as sequencing machines become more automated and intuitive to operate. Because of its accessibility and the growing number of bioinformatics tools and software available, a wider range of companies may now take use of NGS technology.



Key Factors Driving the United States Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth

Advancements in Sequencing Technology



Genome sequencing has been transformed by Illumina's NovaSeq X series, which dramatically lowers prices while boosting throughput. For example, the NovaSeq X Plus doubles the speed of earlier versions and can sequence more than 20,000 complete genomes each year at about $200 per genome. The XLeap-SBS chemistry and ultra-high-density flow cells, which improve data output and accuracy, are credited with this breakthrough. The DRAGEN IT platform's integration of onboard secondary analysis significantly optimizes processes, increasing the affordability and accessibility of genetic medicine. These advancements in technology are essential to democratizing clinical applications and genetic research.



Government Funding and Initiatives



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has advanced thanks in large part to the U.S. government's expenditures in genomics research. Large-scale genomic research and infrastructure development are supported by substantial funding provided by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

To customize treatment, for instance, the NIH's All of Us Research Program seeks to collect a variety of genetic data. These programs make it easier to use NGS into clinical practice, opening the door to precision medicine techniques. Recent regulatory changes, such as limitations on indirect research expenses, have sparked worries about how they can affect current and upcoming genomic research initiatives.



Increased Adoption in Clinical Diagnostics



Clinical diagnostics is using next-generation sequencing more and more because it provides thorough insights into infectious illnesses, cancer genomes, and genetic abnormalities. Sequencing complete genomes or exomes allows doctors to detect genetic changes with great precision, which results in more accurate diagnoses and individualized treatment regimens. Because targeted medicines may be guided by an understanding of tumor genetics, this method is especially advantageous in oncology. NGS's revolutionary promise to improve patient care and results is shown in its expanding use in clinical settings.



Challenges in the United States Next Generation Sequencing Market

High Costs of NGS and Associated Infrastructure



One of the biggest obstacles to Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in the US market is still its high cost. Platforms like PacBio Sequel and Illumina NovaSeq need significant capital commitment, which frequently restricts access to big research institutes or well-funded businesses. Budgets are further strained by ongoing expenditures for reagents, system maintenance, and the processing and storage of massive genomic datasets, in addition to equipment costs.

This is particularly true for startups and smaller labs. The cost-benefit ratio of NGS is still up for dispute in clinical settings, mostly because insurance companies' coverage is restricted and payment regulations are unclear. The integration of NGS into standard diagnostics and customized medicine processes is slowed down by these expensive obstacles, which also prevent wider use.



Competition and Market Saturation



Although there is fierce competition in the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) sector, a small number of powerful companies dominate it, most notably Illumina, which commands a substantial market share. This concentration of power can create significant obstacles to entry for new businesses, restrict price flexibility, and hinder innovation. Established companies that own important patents, distribution networks, and client ties are frequently too strong for smaller competitors to compete with.

The business is further made more difficult by the quick development of new technologies like CRISPR-based diagnostic tools and long-read sequencing (e.g., PacBio, Oxford Nanopore). Despite their potential, these developments raise questions about future industry standards and may cause stakeholders to postpone making investment choices as they wait to see whether platforms become clinically and commercially viable over the long run.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences

QIAGEN N.V

Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Hamilton Company

Geneious

BioMerieux SA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3 Degree of Competition

9.4 Threat of New Entrants

9.5 Threat of Substitutes



10. SWOT Analysis

10.1 Strength

10.2 Weakness

10.3 Opportunity

10.4 Threats



11. Key Players Analysis

