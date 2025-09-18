[Latest] Global Beetroot Powder Market Size/Share Worth USD 640.5 Million by 2034 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Beetroot Powder Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Conventional, Organic), By Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Beetroot Powder Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 440.5 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 458.2 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 640.5 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per industry experts, the Beet Root Powder market is experiencing accelerated growth due to increasing consumer interest in natural, functional, and plant-based food and drink and dietary supplement ingredients. The rising trend is driven by growing health awareness and a preference towards clean-labeled products and understanding of the benefits of beetroot as a cardiovascular enhancer, stamina booster, and detoxifier. The manufacturers of functional food and sports nutrition are actively using beetroot powder in energy drinks, smoothies, bakery, and nutraceuticals.

Efforts by governments to encourage organic farming and technology advancement in the drying and powdering process are increasing efficiency of supply. Moreover, veganism, sustainable sourcing, and e-commerce branding and distribution channels are emerging, and Beet Root Powder is a key enabler in the innovation of functional nutrition, wellness, and clean food globally in the future.

Key Trends & Drivers

Emerging Wellness and Health Trends: One of the major factors fueling the beetroot powder market is the increasing worldwide wellness and health trend. The need to move to natural and plant-based superfoods as daily food intake increases, and daily intake of beetroot naturally contains proven improvement in blood pressure, stamina, and boosted immunity, thus making it highly regarded. Its usage in health supplements, smoothies, and functional foods is pushing growth, especially among the urban populace keen on clean-label and chemical-free products.

Increase In Food And Beverage Applications: The wide usage of beetroot powder in terms of food and beverages makes it an appealing ingredient to the food manufacturers. It is widely used as a natural colorant, a flavor enhancer, and a nutritional supplement, taking the place of synthetic additives in most paleo-friendly foods. The increasing consumer demand to eat clean-label, plant-based products also reinforces this trend. Beetrootpowder is of dual use as both a functional and aesthetic compound, which makes it highly applicable within the global food and beverage sectors.

Increasing Popularity of Sports & Fitness Nutrition: The rising consumption of sports and fitness nutrition worldwide is a significant booster in the beetroot powder. It is high in natural nitrates and boosts oxygen consumption and endurance, and therefore, it is largely used in pre-exercise supplements or endurance products. The beetroot powder market is showing strong growth as athletes, weightlifters, and other wellness-minded consumers continue to adopt it as a more natural alternative to using synthetic performance enhancers, which drives both developed and emerging markets in the fitness-oriented markets.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 458.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 640.5 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 440.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Beetroot powder is a source of nutrients that contain nitrates, antioxidants, and fibers, promote cardiovascular health, stamina, and detoxification. Its natural origin, clean-label appeal, and compatibility with functional foods, nutraceuticals, and sports nutrition enhance its acceptance. There is immense global demand due to the increasing popularity of vegan, organic, and health-conscious consumers.

Weaknesses: Beetroot powder is limited as far as stability is concerned due to moisture, light, and temperature sensitivity. Organic and high-quality variants are pricier to produce, which impacts the price competitiveness. The flavor and earthy taste profile of some products can limit their applications. Poor enlightenment on the part of the developing markets is also a hindrance to adoption rather than synthetic alternatives.

Opportunities: The markets for dietary supplements, functional beverages, sports nutrition, and natural colorants present significant growth potential. The growth of veganism, organic food, and the government's promotion of sustainable farming increase demand. The opportunities of premium products and value added products globally come by using e-commerce platforms, introducing clean-label products, and innovating powdering technologies.

Threats: The threat posed by market penetration is due to intensive competition with synthetic colorants, artificial supplements, and lower cost plant-based powders. Climate variability affects the price volatility of raw beetroot, which impacts production stability. Stringent regulations on food additives, potential supply chain disruptions, and consumer price sensitivity also pose risks to market expansion and profitability.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The Beetroot Powder Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The North American market is one of the largest for beetroot powder, which is dependent on the growth of health consciousness, demand for functional foods, and the thriving nutraceuticals industry. U.S. and Canadian consumers are embracing the beetroot-based supplements as cardiovascular health, sports nutrition, and immunity supplements. The trend towards clean labels and the need for natural food colorants is a major growth factor, with beetroot powder innovation in terms of organic and non-GMO labels in the region.

US Beetroot Powder Market: The United States market is the best because of its growing market of dietary supplement products, people becoming fitness conscious and the high demand for natural functional foods. Beetroot powder is increasingly being used in sports nutrition brands for enhancing endurance products and pre-workouts. Due to the rising plant-based trends and FDA-regulated clean labeling, the United States is a leader in beetroot powder innovations.

Canada Beetroot Powder Market: Health-conscious consumers and the growing popularity of natural products in the food and beverage industry support the demand for beetroot powder in Canada. Smoothies, natural colorants, and organic skincare products incorporate beetroot powder. The Canadian nutraceutical industry, under the influence of more exacting health regulations, is driving the use of functional supplements and wellness foods.

Europe : Beetroot powder can benefit the European market, as this region is very keen on natural food additives rather than those produced synthetically. The organic food industry is thriving in the region, and consumers are also aware of antioxidants and nitrates, which further boosts its growth. Flourishing nations, such as Germany, the UK, and France, dominate functional food, products, and cosmetic consumption. The clean-label and sustainability policies of the EU encourage greater adoption of organic beetroot powder.

Germany Beetroot Powder Market: Germany is a leader on organic and clean-label products so beetroot powder is in high demand as a natural supplement and wellness food. The developed functional food sector in Germany incorporates beetroot for its cardiovascular and fitness benefits, particularly in sports nutrition.

UK Beetroot Powder Market: The UK experiences an increase in the demand for beverages, bakery, and dietary supplements and beetroot powder is a frequent superfood supplement. Growing groups of consumers who are vegan or prefer plants are another force of consumption.

France Beetroot Powder Market: France uses the beetroot powder in both the culinary sphere and the cosmetic one. French people are integrating beetroot powder into skincare, supplements, and health foods with the power of clean beauty trends and organic food cultures.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the most rapidly expanding marketplace for beetroot powder due to fast urbanization, increased disposable income, and increasing health awareness. The trends are highest in China, India, and Japan in food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The increase in growth is assisted by the affordability of production, emphasize of the government in the area of health nutrition and by a growing preference of artificial to natural additives to diets.

China Beetroot Powder Market: Chinese market boasts of large scale food and beverage applications of beetroot powder; they use it in making juices and functional foods as well as natural colorants. Other advantages are domestic production and reduction in cost which facilitates exports to other regions.

India Beetroot Powder Market: The trend of adoption in India is due to the wellness industry, integration of Ayurveda, and the increasing fitness culture. The rising trend of herbal supplements and the low-cost natural colorant bump up demand in food and nutraceutical markets.

Japan Beetroot Powder Market: Japan focuses on high-grade beetroot powder in functional foods/beverages and any cosmetic applications. Japan has a well-developed anti-aging beauty and wellness industry that consumes high demand in anti-aging skincare, nutraceuticals and premium supplements.

LAMEA: LAMEA is a growing market driven by growing awareness of natural health products and urban health trends along with gradual adoption of dietary supplements. Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa present good growth opportunities, but cost issues and low awareness in some regions hamper uptake. Nevertheless, accessibility is increasing with the increase in the populations of the middle classes and trade relations across the world markets.

Brazil Beetroot Powder Market: The urban Brazilian population is focused on their health, which makes beetroot powder popular in their smoothies, functional foods, and wellness supplements. The growth is justified by the fact that the country is vast in terms of fruit and natural product culture.

Saudi Arabia Beetroot Powder Market: Saudi Arabia may see an increasing adoption rate as part of its vision 2030 focuses on modernisation of health, lifestyle, and wellness. Premium and Organic foods are getting acceptance among the high-income population as nutraceuticals.

Beetroot Powder Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Conventional, Organic), By Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034





List of the prominent players in the Beet Root Powder Market:

Biofinest

Bioglan

Nature’s Way Products LLC

UpBiet

NutraMarks Inc.

Radiance Ltd.

Go Superfood

Natures Aid Ltd.

Botanical Ingredients Ltd

Terrasoul Superfoods

Others

The Beet Root Powder Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Conventional

Organic

By Application

Food & Beverage

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

