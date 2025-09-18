Zevra Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at the International Niemann-Pick Disease Alliance (INPDA) Meeting and Poster Presentations at the Child Neurology Society (CNS) Conference on MIPLYFFA® (arimoclomol) and OLPRUVA® (sodium phenylbutyrate)

MIPLYFFA, the only therapy for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) shown to stop disease progression at 12 months, has been administered to more than 270 patients, representing the largest data set of NPC clinical trial patients

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced an upcoming oral presentation at the International Niemann-Pick Disease Alliance (INPDA) Face-to-Face Meeting and several poster presentations at the Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting, which will be reviewing clinical data on MIPLYFFA® (MY-PLY-FAH) (arimoclomol) for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) and OLPRUVA® (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of certain patients living with urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

INPDA Face-to-Face Meeting - September 18-21, 2025 in Puerto Iguazú, Misiones, Argentina

Title: Changing the course of NPC: long-term evidence for disease modification in a heterogenous population Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025 Presenter: Eugen Mengel, M.D.; CEO of SphinCS and Principal Investigator for MIPLYFFA Phase 3





CNS Annual Meeting - October 8-11, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Title: Safety and efficacy of arimoclomol in a pediatric substudy of Niemann-Pick disease type C patients aged 6 to <24 months at study enrollment Poster No: 192 Date/Times: Thursday, October 9, 2025; 12:30 – 1:45pm and 5:30 – 7:00pm ET Presenter: Elena Buglo, Ph.D.; Zevra Therapeutics





Title: Efficacy results across an observational trial, a 12-month double-blind randomized trial of arimoclomol for treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in patients treated with miglustat, and an open-label extension phase Poster No: 220 Date/Times: Thursday, October 9, 2025; 12:30 – 1:45pm and 5:30 – 7:00pm ET Presenter: Elena Buglo, Ph.D.; Zevra Therapeutics





Title: Administration of a dual-coated sodium phenylbutyrate (Olpruva) suspension via gastrostomy tube Poster No: 271 Date/Times: Thursday, October 9, 2025; 12:30 – 1:45pm and 5:30 – 7:00pm ET Presenter: Lauren Hitchins, D.N.P., C.P.N.P.; Zevra Therapeutics





About MIPLYFFA® (arimoclomol)

MIPLYFFA (arimoclomol) is Zevra’s approved therapy for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sep. 20, 2024, MIPLYFFA (arimoclomol) increases the activation of the transcription factors EB (TFEB) and E3 (TFE3) resulting in the upregulation of coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) genes. MIPLYFFA has also been shown to reduce unesterified cholesterol in the lysosomes of human NPC fibroblasts. The clinical significance of these findings is not fully understood. In the pivotal Phase 3 trial, MIPLYFFA halted disease progression compared to placebo over the one-year duration of the trial when measured by the only validated disease progression measurement tool, the NPC Clinical Severity Scale. MIPLYFFA has also received Orphan Medicinal Product designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of NPC. MIPLYFFA, used in conjunction with miglustat, is the only treatment shown to halt disease progression by addressing the underlying pathology of NPC with improvement seen at the first evaluation at week 12, and durable effect for more than 5 years. More than 270 NPC patients worldwide have been treated with MIPLYFFA, including in a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial, Open-Label Extension (OLE) study, Expanded Access Programs (EAP) for up to 7 years, and a pediatric sub-study, which is the most expansive clinical development program in NPC to date. A Marketing Authorization Application for the evaluation of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C is under review by the European Medicines Agency.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

MIPLYFFA is indicated for use in combination with miglustat for the treatment of neurological manifestations of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Hypersensitivity Reactions:

Hypersensitivity reactions such as urticaria and angioedema have been reported in patients treated with MIPLYFFA during Trial 1: two patients reported both urticaria and angioedema (6%) and one patient (3%) experienced urticaria alone within the first two months of treatment. Discontinue MIPLYFFA in patients who develop severe hypersensitivity reactions. If a mild or moderate hypersensitivity reaction occurs, stop MIPLYFFA and treat promptly. Monitor the patient until signs and symptoms resolve.

Embryofetal Toxicity:

MIPLYFFA may cause embryofetal harm when administered during pregnancy based on findings from animal reproduction studies. Advise pregnant females of the potential risk to the fetus and consider pregnancy planning and prevention for females of reproductive potential.

Increased Creatinine without Affecting Glomerular Function:

Across clinical trials of MIPLYFFA, mean increases in serum creatinine of 10% to 20% compared to baseline were reported. These increases occurred mostly in the first month of MIPLYFFA treatment and were not associated with changes in glomerular function.

During MIPLYFFA treatment, use alternative measures that are not based on creatinine to assess renal function. Increases in creatinine reversed upon MIPLYFFA discontinuation.

The most common adverse reactions in Trial 1 (≥15%) in MIPLYFFA-treated patients who also received miglustat were upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, and decreased weight.

Three (6%) of the MIPLYFFA-treated patients had the following adverse reactions that led to withdrawal from Trial 1: increased serum creatinine (one patient), and progressive urticaria and angioedema (two patients). Serious adverse reactions reported in MIPLYFFA-treated patients were hypersensitivity reactions including urticaria and angioedema.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. at toll-free phone 1-844-600-2237 or FDA at 1 800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Drug Interaction(s):

Arimoclomol is an inhibitor of the organic cationic transporter 2 (OCT2) transporter and may increase the exposure of drugs that are OCT2 substrates. When MIPLYFFA is used concomitantly with OCT2 substrates, monitor for adverse reactions and reduce the dosage of the OCT2 substrate.

Use in Females and Males of Reproductive Potential:

Based on animal findings, MIPLYFFA may impair fertility and may increase post-implantation loss and reduce maternal, placental, and fetal weights.

Renal Impairment:

The recommended dosage of MIPLYFFA, in combination with miglustat, in patients with an eGFR ≥15 mL/minute to <50 mL/minute is lower than the recommended dosage (less frequent dosing) in patients with normal renal function.

MIPLYFFA capsules for oral use are available in the following strengths: 47 mg, 62 mg, 93 mg, and 124 mg.

About OLPRUVA®

OLPRUVA (sodium phenylbutyrate) is Zevra’s approved treatment for the treatment of certain UCDs. OLPRUVA (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension is a prescription medicine used along with certain therapies, including changes in diet, for the long-term management of adults and children weighing 44 pounds (20 kg) or greater and with a body surface area (BSA) of 1.2 m2 or greater, with UCDs, involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS). OLPRUVA is not used to treat rapid increase of ammonia in the blood (acute hyperammonemia), which can be life-threatening and requires emergency medical treatment. For more information, please visit www.OLPRUVA.com.

Important Safety Information

Certain medicines may increase the level of ammonia in your blood or cause serious side effects when taken during treatment with OLPRUVA. Tell your doctor about all the medicines you or your child take, especially if you or your child take corticosteroids, valproic acid, haloperidol, and/or probenecid.

OLPRUVA can cause serious side effects, including: 1) nervous system problems (neurotoxicity). Symptoms include sleepiness, tiredness, lightheadedness, vomiting, nausea, headache, confusion, 2) low potassium levels in your blood (hypokalemia) and 3) conditions related to swelling (edema). OLPRUVA contains salt (sodium), which can cause swelling from salt and water retention. Tell your doctor right away if you or your child get any of these symptoms. Your doctor may do certain blood tests to check for side effects during treatment with OLPRUVA. If you have certain medical conditions such as heart, liver or kidney problems, are pregnant/planning to get pregnant or breast-feeding, your doctor will decide if OLPRUVA is right for you.

The most common side effects of OLPRUVA include absent or irregular menstrual periods, decreased appetite, body odor, bad taste or avoiding foods you ate prior to getting sick (taste aversion). These are not all of the possible side effects of OLPRUVA. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to U.S. FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

