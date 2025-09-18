Cytokinetics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2025

Long-Term Data from FOREST-HCM in Non-Obstructive HCM and Results from Prespecified Analysis of MAPLE-HCM to be Presented in Late-Breaking Clinical Research Session

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three upcoming presentations, including two Late Breaking Clinical Research presentations and one poster presentation, at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2025 taking place in Minneapolis from September 26 – 29, 2025.

Late Breaking Clinical Research Presentations

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Aficamten in Patients with Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A 96-week Analysis from FOREST-HCM

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: September 28, 2025

Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Research 1: Devices and Cardiomyopathies

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30 AM CT

Presentation Time: 9:50 AM CT

Location: Main Auditorium

Title: Divergent Effect of Aficamten Versus Metoprolol on Exercise Performance in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Prespecified Analysis of MAPLE-HCM

Presenter: Gregory Lewis, M.D., Jeffrey and Mary Ellen Jay Chair and Section Head, Heart Failure Medical Director, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Laboratory, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Date: September 28, 2025

Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Research 1: Devices and Cardiomyopathies

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30 AM CT

Presentation Time: 9:58 AM CT

Location: Main Auditorium

Poster Presentation

Title: Association of Sociodemographic Characteristics and Healthcare Costs in Patients with Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Nosheen Reza, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Date: September 28, 2025

Session Title: ePoster Presentations Session 6

Session Time: 7:45 – 8:45 AM CT

Location: Monitor 28

About Aficamten

Aficamten is an investigational selective, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor discovered following an extensive chemical optimization program that was conducted with careful attention to therapeutic index and pharmacokinetic properties.1 Aficamten was designed to reduce the number of active actin-myosin cross bridges during each cardiac cycle and consequently suppress the myocardial hypercontractility that is associated with HCM. In preclinical models, aficamten reduced myocardial contractility by binding directly to cardiac myosin at a distinct and selective allosteric binding site, thereby preventing myosin from entering a force producing state.

The development program for aficamten is assessing its potential as a treatment that improves exercise capacity as measured by peak oxygen uptake (pVO 2 ) and relieves symptoms in patients with HCM. Aficamten was evaluated in SEQUOIA-HCM, a positive pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of symptomatic HCM from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM; CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with oHCM; and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM.

Aficamten is an investigational drug and is not approved by any regulatory agency. Its safety and efficacy have not been established. Aficamten is currently under regulatory review in the U.S, where the FDA is reviewing a New Drug Application (NDA) for aficamten with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 26, 2025. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aficamten, and The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) is reviewing an NDA for aficamten with Priority Review.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

