South Africa Fleet Management Industry Report 2025 | Cartrack, Tracker, MiX, Ctrack and Netstar Lead South Africa's Fleet Management Market

This report on fleet management in South Africa provides information on the industry's main products and services, revenue, installed units, new applications and growth drivers, as well as vehicle population, production and sales figures and freight volumes. It includes information on notable players, corporate actions, and influencing factors such as environmental issues and crime.

There are profiles of 35 companies including major players Cartrack, MiX by Powerfleet, Tracker, Netstar and Ctrack, SOEs involved in fleet management such as Transnet and g-FleeT Management, freight and logistics companies including Onelogix Group and Super Group, and banking and financial institutions such as WesBank.

Introduction

Fleet management technology has developed into a multi-billion-rand industry in South Africa in recent years.

There were approximately 2.4 million active commercial fleet management systems in operation in 2023, projected to reach 3.9 million units by 2028.

The industry is dominated by five major local providers - Cartrack, Tracker, MiX by Powerfleet, Ctrack and Netstar - providing vehicle tracking, driver behaviour monitoring, fuel management and route optimisation.

Growth is being driven by technological advancements, leading to improved fleet efficiency and safety.

Other factors include stricter regulations, and businesses wanting to reduce operating costs, improve fuel efficiency and optimise route planning, facilitated by fleet management.

Market Trends

Emphasis on sustainability, decarbonisation and green fleet initiatives.

Enhanced safety measures through telematics.

Fleet companies' focus on cost optimisation, with increased emphasis on leasing (operating rentals) over owning vehicles.

Growing adoption of 5G connectivity for fleets.

Increased adoption of EVs and hybrid vehicles in fleets.

Increased attention on data privacy and cybersecurity.

Integration of advanced technologies.

Market growth and increased adoption of fleet management systems.

Rise of MaaS is transforming traditional fleet management.

Shift towards mobile and cloud-based solutions.

Market Opportunities

Sustainability and green initiatives.

Advanced data analytics and value-added services.

Development and innovation of advanced telematics solutions.

Expansion into Africa beyond SADC.

Integration with smart infrastructure

Mobility-as-a-service and shared mobility.

Skill shortages provide employment opportunities.

Market Challenges

Rising data privacy and cybersecurity risks

Consumer price-sensitivity.

Driver shortages and inadequate training.

Environmental and sustainability pressures.

High crime rates and security concerns.

Poor road conditions and infrastructure limitations.

Regulatory compliance and uncertainty.

Rising operational costs.

Technological adoption and integration challenges.

Market Outlook

The industry is poised for strong growth in the short to medium term, driven by increasing vehicle sales and the adoption of technology-driven solutions.

Increased use of telematics, GPS tracking and digital dashboards, and the growing adoption of cloud-based platforms are allowing scalability, data management and collaboration.

The integration of AI, IoT, 5G networks and automation for predictive maintenance, driver behaviour analysis and automated processes will drive growth and expansion.

South African fleet management companies have the opportunity to expand into other African countries.

The industry faces challenges such as poor infrastructure, security concerns, energy reliability issues, economic volatility and regulatory compliance issues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Crime

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

58Fleet (Pty) Ltd

Absa Vehicle Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd

ADN Fleet Management (Pty) Ltd

Afrirent (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Bank Ltd

Carrus Information Technology (Pty) Ltd

Cartrack Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ctrack Management Services (Pty) Ltd

DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd

DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Eqstra Corporation Ltd

First National Bank (Division Of Firstrand Bank Ltd)

Fleet Horizon Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Fml (Division Of Isipho Capital Holdings (Pty) Ltd)

G-Fleet Management (Division Of Gauteng Department Of Roads And Transport)

Intercape Ferreira Mainliner (Pty) Ltd

Macrocomm Group (Pty) Ltd

Merchant West (Pty) Ltd

Mix Telematics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nedfleet (Division Of Nedbank Ltd)

Netstar (Pty) Ltd

Onelogix Group (Pty) Ltd

Pace Car Rental (Pty) Ltd

SA Motor Lease (Pty) Ltd

Standard Bank Fleet Management (Division Of Standard Bank Group Ltd)

Super Group Africa (Pty) Ltd

Talis Fleet (Pty) Ltd

Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd

Transnet Soc Ltd

Value Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd

Volkswagen Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Vuswa Fleet Services (Pty) Ltd

Wesbank (Division Of Firstrand Bank Ltd)

Zeda Car Leasing (Pty) Ltd

