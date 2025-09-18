US Lawn Care Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring BrightView, Davey Tree Expert, Spring Green, Knox Lane, Augusta, Park West, Gothic Landscape, Gibbs Landscape, Argonne

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Lawn Care Market Trends & Forecast 2025-2033: Growth, Insights, and Industry Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Lawn Care Market was USD 57.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% over the forecast period.

It is driven by rising demand for residential landscaping, increasing homeownership, increased commercial green spaces, and a rise in outdoor living, do-it-yourself lawn care, and environmentally friendly lawn care solutions.





Lawn care is a very popular and deeply ingrained practice in the United States, particularly among homeowners who are proud of their lawns. Neatly manicured lawns are commonly considered to be indicative of the value of a piece of property as well as the quality of the neighborhood. The growth of suburban living, home remodeling fads, and do-it-yourself culture has stimulated lawn care product and service demand.

Moreover, commercial buildings, schools, sports centers, and cities are dependent on professional lawn maintenance for safety, looks, and eco-friendliness. With increasing enthusiasm for green and intelligent landscaping alternatives, the American lawn care market keeps growing steadily.



Growth Drivers in the U.S. Lawn Care Market

Increased Homeownership & Suburban Growth



America sees steady growth in homeownership and suburban development, leading to a boost in lawn area that needs maintenance. New homes are landscaped with lawn, generating long-term demand for maintenance of the lawn. Homeowners spend money on good lawns for their looks and social status, creating demand for mowers, seed, fertilizers, and services.

With suburban expansion extending into outlying areas, demand for both do-it-yourself care products and professional services continues to rise steadily. In 2023, the United States government put its commitment to green infrastructure into practice by making a massive USD 1 billion investment in increasing access to trees and greenery in urban and community forests, where over 84% of Americans live. The move is part of a wider trend toward sustainable lawn care practices, such as the implementation of sustainable maintenance methods and eco-friendly products.



Greater Awareness of Outdoor Living & Curb Appeal



Outdoor lifestyle trends - patio and backyard entertaining, home leisure - are driving lawn improvement investment. A well-manicured lawn increases property value and social standing. Social media websites post pictures of lush yards, motivating homeowners to upgrade their lawns with improved grass, edging, weed suppression, and fertilizing methods. Lawn maintenance is now a way of life rather than a task.

This cultural change enhances demand in all lawn care categories, particularly in areas where the outdoor climate allows for extended periods of lawn use. During August 2024, Westlake Royal Building Products has re-released DaVinci Roofscapes' online e-book, providing homeowners with professional advice on maximizing curb appeal. Released during National Curb Appeal Month in August, this 21-page free guide discusses different home styles such as Colonial, Ranch, Bungalow, Victorian, Spanish Mission, European, and New American exteriors.



Eco-Friendly & Smart Lawn Care Solutions



American consumers are increasingly looking for environmentally sound lawn care solutions. Organic fertilizers, natural weed control strategies, and water-conserving irrigation systems are growing in demand. Smart mowers and IoT lawn solutions like robotic mowers and sprinklers controlled by apps appeal to tech-conscious homeowners. Manufacturers and services providers are introducing eco-certified initiatives.

Growth in this segment indicates a trend towards efficient, convenient, and smart lawn care, driving opportunities across equipment, product, and service categories. April 2025, Irrigreen, a robotics irrigation solutions pioneer, has raised close to $19 million in Series A funding, taking its overall funding to nearly $34 million. Backed by investors such as Natural Ventures and Burnt Island Ventures, the funding will assist Irrigreen in advancing its precision irrigation technology and providing effective solutions for more than 80 million domestic lawns in the U.S. Challenges in the U.S. Lawn Care Market



Water Restrictions & Environmental Legislation



Most states experience droughts and have set watering restrictions or prohibitions, restricting lawn maintenance practices. Regulations control the use of fertilizers close to water bodies, making treatment for weed and feed products more complicated. These protective measures are essential but demand consumers and professionals adapt to low-water lawns and prudent fertilization approaches. Lawns accustomed to high-water usage might not make it, thereby generating demands for drought-resistant alternatives but imposing obstacles to traditional models of lawn care.



Labor Shortages & Compliance Costs



The professional lawn care industry is confronting labor shortages as a result of tighter immigration policy and increased pay in landscape positions. Small businesses are unable to attract stable crews, impacting the quality and availability of service. Professionals also have to comply with pesticide licenses, environment rules, and insurance, which contribute to operating overhead. Compliance costs are mounting, which could drive some providers out of business. Customers can also face increased costs or diminished access to services, particularly in poorer or rural communities.



United States Lawn Mowers Market



The lawn mower market is a central staple of the lawn care market. U.S. demand for push, ride-on, and self-propelled mowers exists, with increasing usage of electric and automated mowers. Suburban residents and professionals account for sales in both gas and electric models. Electric mowers are low-emission and have low maintenance, with increasing popularity in environmental-sensitive areas. Ride-on mowers are still vital for large lots. Retail channels vary from large-box stores to online stores, and innovation at the manufacturer level is directed toward safety, battery life, and convenience - increasing replacement cycles and compelling adoption of newer models.



United States Lawn Grass Seed Market



Sales of grass seed are supported by new lawn installations, resurfacing, and repair work after weather damage or infestations. Consumers look for mixtures that are specific to the region's conditions - e.g., shade, drought resistance, or high traffic. Eco-friendly consumers prefer low-water and native seed mixes. Parkland and golf courses also drive demand for quality turf. Marketing emphasizes rapid germination and enhanced resistance, targeting landscapers and homeowners. Consumer information through online research has boosted sales of specialty and hybrid seed blends that yield superior performance, durability, and ecological advantage.



United States Fertilization & Weed Control Market



Fertilizer and weed control products rank second to equipment in lawn care importance. The market has granular fertilizers, pre-emergent and post-emergent weed killers, and organics - demand is highest in the spring and fall, or "fertilize-and-seed" seasons. Regional regulatory discrepancies necessitate the creation of low-nutrient phosphorus mixtures and slow-release nitrogen. Environmental pressures drive the use of alternatives, i.e., corn gluten meal, for pre-emergent control. Multi-purpose products that integrate fertilizer and weed control are widely used by do-it-yourself users. Landscape companies and nurseries use professional-grade versions. Development continues in slow-release technology and ecologically friendlier chemicals.



United States Residential Lawn Care Market



The residential market leads U.S. lawn care, fueled by homeowners in single-family dwellings and master-planned neighborhoods. Demand consists of routine mowing, edging, fertilizing, weed control, aeration, and seasonal maintenance. Home owners favor bundled service packages provided by national and regional companies. The segment provides most of product sales, covering equipment, seed, and chemicals. DIY is less desirable due to convenience, time pressures, and lifestyle concerns, thus increasing demand for professional services - demographic trends (aging homeowners and increasing dual-income households) also drive outsourcing. App-controllable and subscription-based services are upcoming trends.

14. Key Players Analysis

