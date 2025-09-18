United States SCADA Market Report 2025-2031: Competitive Analysis of Rockwell Automation, GE, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, Hitachi, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Bosch, Mitsubishi

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States SCADA Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Offering Type (Hardware, Software as a Service and Software), By Component, By Application, By Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States SCADA market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.40% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 5.19 billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The United States SCADA market is a vital component of industrial automation, encompassing systems essential for supervising and controlling processes across various sectors like manufacturing, energy, and utilities. SCADA systems play a crucial role in real-time data acquisition, monitoring, and control, facilitating operational efficiency and reliability. With advancements in technology such as cloud computing and IIoT, SCADA solutions in the US are evolving to offer enhanced scalability, security, and integration capabilities. Key players in the market provide comprehensive solutions that include hardware, software, and services, catering to diverse industry needs, adhering with the regulations.



The United States SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market plays a pivotal role in the industrial landscape, serving as a critical technology for monitoring and controlling processes across various sectors such as manufacturing, energy generation and distribution, water and wastewater management, transportation systems, and more. SCADA systems enable operators to remotely monitor and manage industrial processes in real-time, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and minimizing downtime.



Moreover, the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles and the integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies have accelerated the evolution of SCADA systems. Modern SCADA solutions leverage advancements in cloud computing, edge computing, big data analytics, and cybersecurity to offer enhanced capabilities in data collection, analysis, and decision-making.



Key market players in the United States SCADA sector include multinational corporations and specialized firms that provide comprehensive solutions encompassing SCADA hardware, software platforms, and related services such as installation, maintenance, and training. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automation, operational transparency, and predictive maintenance capabilities across industries.



One significant trend is the integration of SCADA with IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), enabling enhanced connectivity, data collection, and real-time analytics. This integration facilitates predictive maintenance, operational efficiency improvements, and cost savings through proactive monitoring and remote management capabilities.



Cybersecurity remains a top concern in the SCADA market, especially with the rise in cyber threats targeting industrial control systems. Companies are investing in robust cybersecurity measures, including encryption, network segmentation, and intrusion detection systems, to safeguard SCADA networks from potential breaches. Furthermore, in terms of industry-specific applications, the United States SCADA market sees significant deployment in the oil and gas sector for pipeline monitoring and asset management.



The United States SCADA market, includes a mix of global players and regional providers offering specialized solutions tailored to industry-specific needs. Major SCADA vendors often provide comprehensive solutions that integrate with other industrial automation and control systems. The United States SCADA market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of SCADA by power operators and service providers. SCADA systems are used for their ability to detect faults in machines and minimize the possible defects quickly.



The United States SCADA market is characterized by technological advancements such as integration with IoT (Internet of Things) devices for real-time data monitoring, cloud-based SCADA solutions for remote accessibility and scalability, and advancements in cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the SCADA Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of SCADA Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the SCADA Market By Offering Type (Hardware, Software as a Service and Software).

The report analyses the SCADA Market By Component (Remote Terminal Unit, Human Machine Interface, Programmable Logic Controller, Communication System and Other Components).

The report analyses the SCADA Market By Application (Oil and Gas, Water and wastewater, Metal and mining, Chemicals, Transportation and Other End Use Industries).

The report analyses the SCADA Market By Region (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Urbanization in Developing Economies

Cybersecurity Solutions

Companies Analysed in the Report

Rockwell Automation Inc

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Bosch Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

