N2OFF Provides Business Update on Successful Execution of Solar and Energy Storage Initiatives Across Europe

Neve Yarak, Israel, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a cleantech company investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, recently announced significant progress in its solar and energy storage initiatives, highlighting the successful execution of key projects in Germany, Italy, and Poland. Through its strategic partnership with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”), N2OFF is advancing a robust portfolio of renewable energy projects, reinforcing its commitment to driving the global clean energy transition.

Key Solar and Energy Storage Projects

Melz Solar PV Project – Germany (111 MWp) Description : A flagship 115 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Melz, Germany, developed in collaboration with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd.

: The project achieved a critical milestone with approval from the Melz Municipal Committee for its statutory plan on December 31, 2024, following a comprehensive review of environmental and planning implications. The project has entered the hearing process, a final stage before achieving ready-to-build (RTB) status, targeted for 2026. Additionally, the project has secured grid connection through E.dis, the regional electricity operator. N2OFF and other lenders have recently provided funding to Solterra in the amount of €600,000 (see below for additional information) in addition to supporting the integration of a 107 MW/214 MWh “green” battery energy storage system (BESS), designed to optimize electricity sales and provide grid services. Future Potential The additional grid capacity could increase the project’s scale by up to 10%, further boosting its economic and environmental impact. Sicily Battery Energy Storage Systems – Italy (2 x 98 MWp/392 MWh) Description : N2OFF holds 70% of two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98 MWp/392 MWh, developed by Solterra Brand Services Italy, a subsidiary of Solterra.

Strategic Investments and Opportunities

N2OFF has committed significant resources to its renewable energy portfolio, including €600,000 in recent debt financing for the Melz BESS integration, with a 7% annual interest rate and a 25% profit-sharing agreement after loan repayment. The company’s joint venture with Solterra, initiated in 2024, targets a total portfolio capacity of approximately 300 MW across Germany, Italy, with additional future projects in development across Europe.

“We are proud of the significant progress in our solar and energy storage projects, which demonstrate our commitment to sustainable innovation,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “We believe that our strategic partnership with Solterra and targeted investments position us to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy, delivering long-term value to our stakeholders and the environment.”

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF is a cleantech company mainly engaged in EU based solar assets using the RTB (Ready to Build ) business model. N2OFF is currently the lead investor in four solar projects in three different EU countries, all of which were introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables, aiming to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

